Deion Sanders: NFL interest would 'only' be to coach sons Shedeur and Shilo
As long as Deion Sanders is coaching the Colorado Buffaloes, people are going to ponder whether he'd be interested in making the jump to the NFL. But according to Coach Prime, there's only one scenario that would interest him.
"The only way I would consider [coaching in the NFL] is to coach my sons," Sanders said Wednesday on "Good Morning America," with an emphasis on the word "sons."
Sanders' sons, quarterback Shedeur Sanders and safety Shilo Sanders, have each been primarily coached by their father since high school, and they each played two seasons at Jackson State (2021-22) and two seasons at Colorado (2023-24).
Shedeur Sanders is arguably the best quarterback prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft and could be selected in the top three, as the Tennessee Titans (No. 1), Cleveland Browns (No. 2) and New York Giants (No. 3) are prime candidates to take a quarterback.
This season, Sanders totaled 4,134 passing yards, 37 passing touchdowns, 10 interceptions and a 168.2 passer rating, while completing 74.0% of his passes. His passing yards and touchdowns, passer rating and completion percentage all led the Big 12, with the conference naming Sanders the Offensive Player of the Year.
Meanwhile, Shilo Sanders totaled 67 combined tackles, two fumble recoveries, one forced fumble and one sack this season. Sanders played at South Carolina for two seasons (2019-20) before transferring to Jackson State.
As for the NFL, the New York Jets, New Orleans Saints, Chicago Bears, New England Patriots, Jacksonville Jaguars and Las Vegas Raiders have head-coaching vacancies. Out of those six teams, the Jets, Saints and Raiders have long-term questions at quarterback, but they also aren't drafting in the top five, making them unlikely to get Shedeur Sanders barring a trade.
Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes are coming off a 9-4 season, which followed a 4-8 season.
Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!
-
2025 NFL mock draft: Which Colorado star will Titans pick at No. 1?
2025 NFL mock draft: Who should take Shedeur Sanders, Cam Ward?
Lamar Jackson caps off historic season, plus 10 more incredible stats from Week 18
-
Ranking all 14 playoff QBs, from Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes to Texans' C.J. Stroud
NFL All-Rookie Team: Phenoms Jayden Daniels, Brock Bowers headline our squad
Biggest challengers to a Chiefs three-peat? Ranking the best-equipped teams
-
Vikings-Rams wild-card game to proceed at SoFi Stadium despite LA wildfires
Ranking the 14 head coaches in the NFL's powerhouse playoff field
QB Stock Market: Ranking all 32 starters after the 2024 regular season
-
2025 NFL mock draft: Which Colorado star will Titans pick at No. 1?
2025 NFL mock draft: Who should take Shedeur Sanders, Cam Ward?
Lamar Jackson caps off historic season, plus 10 more incredible stats from Week 18
-
Ranking all 14 playoff QBs, from Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes to Texans' C.J. Stroud
NFL All-Rookie Team: Phenoms Jayden Daniels, Brock Bowers headline our squad
Biggest challengers to a Chiefs three-peat? Ranking the best-equipped teams
-
Vikings-Rams wild-card game to proceed at SoFi Stadium despite LA wildfires
Ranking the 14 head coaches in the NFL's powerhouse playoff field
QB Stock Market: Ranking all 32 starters after the 2024 regular season