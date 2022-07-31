National Football League Deebo Samuel, 49ers reportedly agree to $73.5 million extension 37 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Deebo Samuel will be staying in San Francisco after all.

The All-Pro wide receiver reached an agreement with the 49ers on a three-year, $73.5 million contract extension with $58.1 million guaranteed, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Sunday.

Sunday's news of an extension agreement ends a month-long saga between Samuel and the 49ers. Samuel, who was entering the final year of his rookie deal, requested a trade from the 49ers in April. There were reports then that he didn't want to continue being heavily featured in the run game, though Samuel never publicly disclosed his reasons for wanting out of the Bay.

Samuel reported for 49ers training camp last week but didn't participate. His reported extension comes two days after DK Metcalf and the Seattle Seahawks officially announced an agreement. Samuel and Metcalf, who share an agent and are from the same draft class, earned comparable deals, with the Seahawks receiver signing a three-year, $72 million extension with $58.2 million guaranteed.

Samuel has been one of the league's most dangerous offensive weapons since the Niners selected him in the second round of the 2019 draft. He recorded 961 yards and six touchdowns from scrimmage as a rookie, helping San Francisco reach the Super Bowl that season.

Injuries shortened Samuel's 2020 season to just seven games. He bounced back in a major way in 2021, recording 77 receptions for 1,405 receiving yards and six touchdowns. His 18.2 yards per reception led the NFL. He also was a threat at running back, tallying 365 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on the ground, a record for a receiver. His 6.2 yards per carry ranked second in the league.

Samuel became the first player to collect 1,400 receiving yards and 300 rushing yards in the same season. The 26-year-old was then a driving force in the Niners' run to the NFC Championship Game, registering 291 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns in the playoffs.

