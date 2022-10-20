National Football League DeAndre Hopkins is back. What can he do for the Cardinals offense? 19 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Eric D. Williams

FOX Sports NFC West Writer

Kyler Murray said DeAndre Hopkins isn't a miracle worker. Still, he expects the return of one of the NFL's best receivers to significantly improve the execution of the Arizona Cardinals' offense when they host the New Orleans Saints Thursday night.

Both teams enter the game 2-4, with the Cardinals losing three of their last four games.

"It seems like every time you see him on the field, there's a reason why he's the best," Murray told reporters this week. "I'm excited for him. I'm excited to throw him the ball again. I never took that for granted, so I'm happy for him. And the team is definitely appreciative of having him back."

Hopkins returned to Arizona's headquarters in Week 3 and is eligible to play this week after serving a six-game suspension for violating the NFL's policy on performance enhancing drugs.

It will be the first time Hopkins plays in nearly as year. The Clemson product suffered an MCL injury last December that ended his 2021 season.

"No. 10 is out there, and that's a good starting point," Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said, when asked about the impact Hopkins will have this week. "I think everyone picks up their level when he's around, knowing the expectations he has for himself, and what he feels like we should be doing offensively."

Arizona's offense has been lackluster in Hopkin's absence. The Cardinals have scored just three points in the first quarter through six games. Arizona is averaging just 19 points per game (No. 27 in the NFL). They are second-worst in average yards per play (4.81) and last in passing yards per play (5.31).

The Cardinals also have struggled on third down, converting just 34 percent of their opportunities (No. 28 in the league).

"Frustrating," Hopkins said, when asked how he felt watching Arizona's offense and not being able to contribute. "I can't sit here and give a synopsis of everything that went wrong. I'm a player, not a coach. Obviously, you guys watch the game. There's a lot of things we can improve on."

With Hopkins in the lineup last season, the Cardinals were 8-2, averaging 30 points per game. Murray averaged 284.5 passing yards per game with Hopkins last season. Murray is averaging 244 passing yards per contest through six games with the star receiver, similar to the 228 yards per game he averaged with Hopkins out of the lineup last season.

Hopkins didn't eclipse 100 receiving yards in any games last season, but still made an impact with his presence on the field.

"A lot of people look at that as a down year for someone like myself, but I look at it as a productive year because I got a lot of guys open," Hopkins said. "There's more that goes into a football game than fantasy stats and yards. I'm able to help create other mismatches on the field."

Things have been so bad offensively that Kingsbury was questioned about whether he will continue to call plays on game day — one of the primary reasons he was hired as the team's head coach three years ago.

"We have not had that conversation with upper management," Kingsbury said. "If there's a better way to do it, I'm always open to it. After six games, we have not played good enough, and everybody understands that. I understand that, so everything is on the table."

The Cardinals also have made changes in their personnel on offense. The team's top receiver statistically this season will be out indefinitely, with Marquise "Hollywood" Brown suffering a broken foot against the Seattle Seahawks last week.

Arizona gave up a sixth-round selection in the 2024 draft and a seventh rounder in 2025 in a trade with the Carolina Panthers for disgruntled deep threat Robbie Anderson. The Temple product played for current Arizona receivers coach Shawn Jefferson while with the New York Jets. If Anderson plays on Thursday, he will have a limited role in the offense for the Cardinals, according to Kingsbury.

Per Next Gen Stats, Anderson has the third-most touchdowns (16) on passes of 20-plus yards since the start of the 2017 season.

"He helps us a lot," Hopkins said about Anderson. "Obviously, I'm not a 4.3 (-second 40-yard dash) type of guy, but I can stretch the field. But Robbie has speed that you can't coach. I feel like him being a big guy as well — he might not look as big, but Robbie is a tall guy, and he can go up and get the ball and stretch the field. So, I think our offense sets up perfect for his style of play."

Along with Brown, the Cardinals will be missing key offensive players. Starting running back James Conner (ribs) and his backup Darrel Williams (knee) are both out for Thursday's game due to injury, along with veteran center Rodney Hudson (knee). And the Cardinals lost guard Justin Pugh with a season-ending ACL knee injury.

So, it will be up to Hopkins to help pick up the slack, making plays against a New Orleans secondary without its top cornerback in Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) and helping to create opportunities for others.

Hopkins said he worked out at Exos in Phoenix during his time away, running the same number of yards he would in practice at the same speeds to stay in game shape. Kingsbury said Hopkins will not be on a limited snap count on Thursday.

"We need somebody that can come in and be that security blanket in those situations and make a play on third-and-4, third-and-5 or helps us put the ball in the end zone in the red zone," Kingsbury said. "And he's been that when he's played for us. He hasn't played a long, but hopefully he can provide a spark for us in those areas."

Eric D. Williams has reported on the NFL for more than a decade, covering the Los Angeles Rams for Sports Illustrated, the Los Angeles Chargers for ESPN and the Seattle Seahawks for the Tacoma News Tribune. Follow him on Twitter at @eric_d_williams .

