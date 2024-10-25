National Football League From Davante Adams to Amari Cooper, what's behind all the WR trades? Updated Oct. 25, 2024 10:51 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The NFL trade machine has been buzzing the past few weeks with executives wheeling and dealing to acquire missing pieces to what they hope is a championship puzzle. While every team is seemingly on a scavenger hunt to land a blue-chip player at a marquee position, it appears securing a high-end pass catcher is at the top of several wish lists.

Last week, Davante Adams and Amari Cooper changed addresses to become No. 1 options with teams looking for a spark on the perimeter. The former Pro Bowlers arrive at their new destination with impressive resumes and stunning highlight reels, but they are entering the twilight of their careers as "thirtysomethings" on the perimeter.

On Wednesday, DeAndre Hopkins joined his pass-catching brethren as a trade commodity when the Kansas City Chiefs acquired him for a conditional fifth-round pick. The three-time All-Pro leaves the Tennessee Titans to join the defending back-to-back champions in hopes of helping accomplish a rare "three-peat" in a league where dynastic runs are hard to achieve. Though Hopkins is nearing the end of a run that could see him snag a gold jacket in retirement, the Chiefs needed someone to fill the WR1 role with Rashee Rice and Marquise "Hollywood" Brown sidelined with season-ending injuries.

With three former All-Pro wideouts changing addresses within a week, the football world is buzzing about the new way of doing business in the NFL. Teams are more willing to trade players for future draft capital with conditions (value changes based on the player's performance) or provide value in a few years. As team builders move to a "draft-and-develop" model that relies on homegrown player acquisition and development, they are loading up on draft picks to increase their odds of finding blue-chip players or key contributors down the road.

This team-building model has been in place for years, but the ascension of more college scouting directors to general manager positions has made stockpiling the war chest with future draft picks a major point of emphasis throughout the league. Given the familiarity decision makers have with the college scouting process and landscape, more teams rely on their talent identification and player development approach to build a championship-caliber team.

The recent willingness to move from high-price, blue-chip wideouts in their thirties is a trend that reflects the booming pass-catcher market at football's lower levels. The explosion of flag football and 7-on-7 passing leagues has produced more skilled and polished receivers at the high school and collegiate levels. As a result, we have witnessed more playmakers immediately succeed in the pros.

This year, Brian Thomas, Jr., Malik Nabers and Brock Bowers have taken the NFL by storm as rookies, and we are just entering Week 8 of the regular season. That does not include the flashes of Marvin Harrison, Jr., Rome Odunze and Xavier Worthy as immediate impact playmakers for their respective squads.

Though first-rounders are expected to shine and blossom into blue-chip talents based on their draft pedigree, plenty of pass-catchers drafted outside of Round 1 become stars in a pass-happy league.

Puka Nacua shattered rookie records and earned Pro Bowl honors as a rookie after entering the league as a fifth-round pick for the Los Angeles Rams in 2023. The quick ascension for the former BYU standout and some of the success teams like the Green Bay Packers have enjoyed with a collection of non-first-round pass catchers has encouraged some executives to focus on finding their future WR1s in the draft.

While the "draft and develop" model is exciting for prospective pass catchers entering the league, it prompts teams to move on from aging stars in the twilight of their careers. Hence, the recent swaps of Adams, Cooper and Hopkins to fill WR1 voids for teams willing to take a "rental" at the position. Given the age and contract statuses of the aforementioned stars, these trades are done with just the 2024-25 season in mind.

And with other teams still looking for potential WR1s to solve their receiver needs, we could see even more veteran wideouts (i.e. Cooper Kupp, Mike Williams, Diontae Johnson) switch teams before the November 5th trade deadline.

Bucky Brooks is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. He also breaks down the game for NFL Network and as a cohost of the "Moving the Sticks" podcast. Follow him on Twitter @BuckyBrooks.

