Cooper Kupp, DK Metcalf headline WRs who could move before trade deadline

Playoff contenders looking for difference-makers to add juice to their offenses had better act fast.

Yes, there's still time before the Nov. 5 trade deadline, but teams chasing deep playoff runs have already made moves to get their guy, including Davante Adams to the New York Jets, Amari Cooper to the Buffalo Bills and DeAndre Hopkins to the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Even with those big names gone, there are still a handful of experienced playmakers on middling teams who could make sense for playoff contenders. And with skyrocketing receiver salaries, teams may seek a short-term commitment on a productive pass-catcher with a manageable contract who still has gas left in the tank instead of investing big money at the top of the market.

We take a closer look at five of those receivers here, outlining teams that could make sense as potential fits.

Cooper Kupp, Rams

It's hard to believe Sean McVay is willing to part ways with a foundational piece like Kupp, who helped propel the Rams to a Super Bowl win after the 2021 regular season. Kupp was part of McVay's first draft class in 2017. He is like a coach on the field, one of the best run blockers in the NFL on the perimeter and puts together teach tape as a route-runner.

However, the Rams have shown a willingness in the past to move on from big names, like cornerback Jalen Ramsey. And at 2-4, the Rams face an uphill climb to reach the postseason.

There are multiple reports that L.A. is seeking a second-round pick for Kupp. He is 31 years old, will make $15 million in base salary this season and has only $5 million in guaranteed money left on his contract beyond this year. And he has struggled to stay healthy the past three seasons. A place like Pittsburgh could make sense for Kupp, where he could serve as a reliable slot receiver for Russell Wilson, who had Doug Baldwin in Seattle.

Best fits: Steelers, Buccaneers, Vikings

DK Metcalf, Seahawks

It would take significant draft compensation to compel Seattle to deal its No. 1 receiver, but Metcalf has one year remaining on his deal after this season and will be looking for a lucrative extension this offseason. And Seahawks GM John Schneider might not be interested in paying the Ole Miss product in the skyrocketing WR market.

So, if you're the Seahawks, why not trade Metcalf for a draft haul at the top of his value? If Metcalf is indeed available for the right price, the Chargers should be the first team at Schneider's doorstep.

Quarterback Justin Herbert is in the prime of his career, and the Chargers do not have a go-to receiver who can consistently win on the perimeter. In a late-game loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Herbert threw for 349 yards and no touchdowns. His top target was tight end Will Dissly.

Easing the transition for Metcalf would be Chargers receivers coach Sanjay Lal, who previously coached him in Seattle. The Chargers also are projected to have $90 million in cap space next season, so trading for Metcalf could give them an opportunity to see if the situation works for them long-term.

Best fits: Chargers, Steelers, Vikings

Tee Higgins, Bengals

Cincinnati isn't having the season most NFL observers expected, but the Bengals are still in the playoff conversation at 3-4. They have unsuccessfully tried to sign Higgins to a long-term deal over the past two seasons. He's playing under the franchise tag on a one-year, $21.8 million deal.

Who wouldn't want a productive, 6-foot-4, 220-pound receiver who's only 25 years old? While teams around the league are certainly interested, the Bengals seem unlikely to move on from Higgins this year as they chase a playoff berth with Joe Burrow, knowing they can get a compensatory pick if Higgins leaves in free agency next offseason.

Best fits: Cowboys, Chargers, Commanders

Mike Williams, Jets

If the Chargers can't pry Metcalf away from Seattle, Herbert & Co. would welcome Williams back with open arms. Yes, Williams had trouble staying on the field during his seven seasons with the Chargers, but he already has chemistry with Herbert and is one of the best contested catchers in the NFL.

The Steelers also make sense for the 30-year-old Williams, who would add another vertical threat for a precision deep-ball thrower in Wilson. Williams is on a one-year contract worth $10 million this season, so he would be rental for the rest of this season. He's a hard worker and good teammate, so a team would get a veteran player who would be a good fit in the locker room and culture.

Best fits: Chargers, Steelers, Commanders

Diontae Johnson, Panthers

When Johnson was traded from the Steelers to the Panthers in the offseason, he certainly didn't expect things to deteriorate this badly. But Carolina continues to be a dumpster fire.

Johnson has 30 catches for 357 yards and three touchdowns on 58 targets. But Bryce Young and Andy Dalton haven't been able to get him the ball consistently down the field.

However, the 28-year-old Johnson's dynamic skill set is still there. And with one year remaining on Johnson's two-year, $36.7 million deal, someone should be willing to take a chance on him if the Panthers are in sell mode.

Best fits: Cowboys, Buccaneers, Patriots

Eric D. Williams has reported on the NFL for more than a decade, covering the Los Angeles Rams for Sports Illustrated, the Los Angeles Chargers for ESPN and the Seattle Seahawks for the Tacoma News Tribune. Follow him on Twitter at @eric_d_williams .

