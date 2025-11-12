Danny Parkins Top 10 NFL Teams After 10 Weeks: NFC West Powers; AFC Team Rising?

Ten weeks of the 2025 NFL season are in the books. Who are the best teams?

On Tuesday's edition of "First Things First," Danny Parkins unveiled his top-10 NFL teams.

What Parkins said: "Here's a list of things that the Rams are top-10 in the NFL in: passing yards per game, opponent points per game, point differential, turnover differential, takeaways, total yards per game, points per game, turnovers, sacks and opponent rushing yards."

What Parkins said: "Here's a list of things that Seattle is ranked in the top 10 this year in the NFL in: times sacked, points differential, sacks, points per game, opponent rushing yards, opponent points per game, passing yards per game, opponent yards per game, total yards per game and takeaways."

What Parkins said: "They have the most impressive ‘this year’ resume if we just did quality of your wins. I don't think they're the best team. The eye test tells me that they don't look that impressive, but if it's just, ‘Who have you beaten?’ It's like, ‘Oh, their problems are probably a little overstated.'"

What Parkins said: "This is as much respect as I can possibly give to a 5-4 football team. Josh Simmons is back, that's great. Their protection numbers have been great when Simmons is there. Andy Reid is amazing out of the bye week, the best ever. You lose to the Denver Broncos, all bets are off on where they'll be next week in top-10 Tuesday."

What Parkins said: "[Their] defense is back. They're allowing 14.5 points per game over their last four games. Lamar Jackson is amazing. It feels to me like a five-game winning streak is inevitable. Their next three games are at home. Their next two are against tomato cans. Then, we get to see them maybe against Joe Burrow, then against Pittsburgh. Then, it gets real, but they'll be 6-5 in short order."

What Parkins said: "I don't think it was that brave of Dan Campbell to take over playcalling against the Washington Commanders, but Jared Goff is having a year where he's on pace for his best touchdown-interception ratio and best passer rating and the most passing touchdowns of his career. But their offense is as scary as any team in football."

What Parkins said: "This is the lowest I've had them all year, by far. They've never been lower than fourth this year. The two-game losing streak, the no impressive wins, the spike in turnovers, but that was just a terrible loss to the Miami Dolphins. I expect them to get back up. I still think they can win the Super Bowl. I still think their best is as good as anyone in the NFL."

What Parkins said: "The Patriots are really good, and TreVeyon Henderson looked like he did in the preseason [last week], and they've been a top-five rushing team the last four weeks. That's going to help Drake Maye take less sacks if he can just turn around and hand it off to a rookie. Nice young core there with Drake Maye and Henderson for the Patriots."

What Parkins said: "Jonathan Taylor [1,139 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns this season] is outpacing Saquon Barkley from last year … Jonathan Taylor is smoking Saquon Barkley's production from last year."

What Parkins said: "Justin Herbert is in a rough situation. He had less than 2.25 seconds to throw [per play] against the Pittsburgh Steelers. It only happened five times this year. … Herbert was pressured 42% of the time. That's how bad the offensive line is … that tells you how good Justin Herbert is."

