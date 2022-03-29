Ranking the best NFL quarterback in every division
In the eyes of Colin Cowherd, the Washington Commanders have moved themselves from scandal-ridden laughingstocks to NFC East contenders just by trading for Carson Wentz.
Wentz heads to Washington, which finished just 7-10 last season, after a standout season in Indianapolis in which he threw 27 touchdown passes to just seven interceptions.
And while the Commanders finished in the bottom 11 in both scoring offense and defense, Cowherd knows that in the modern NFL, exceptional QB play can move mountains — or in Cincinnati's case, lead the league's worst offensive line to the Super Bowl.
Cowherd laid out a division-by-division ranking of every NFL quarterback Monday on "The Herd," giving a prognosis on the NFC East's quarterback landscape by ranking Wentz as the division's top quarterback over Dallas' Dak Prescott.
"Carson Wentz and Dak [Prescott] is now a coin flip," Cowherd said. "I like Carson physically [while] I like Dak mentally."
Check out Cowherd's thoughts on the best quarterbacks in each NFL division:
AFC East
Colin's rankings:
1. Josh Allen, Bills
4. Zach Wilson, Jets
Colin's thoughts: "Tua and Mac Jones is a coin flip. I've called Tua a left-handed Mac Jones. I think he's slightly better."
AFC North
Colin's rankings:
1. Joe Burrow, Bengals
2. Deshaun Watson, Browns
3. Lamar Jackson, Ravens
Colin's thoughts: "Joe Burrow I think is the best quarterback in the division. I say this because I cannot unsee what I just saw, which is Burrow carrying one of the worst offensive lines in football to within a minute of winning the league."
AFC South
Colin's rankings:
2. Ryan Tannehill, Titans
4. Davis Mills, Texans
Colin's thoughts: "[This order] is actually my prediction for that division, too."
AFC West
Colin's rankings:
4. Derek Carr, Raiders
Colin's thoughts: "Again all four could make the playoffs. Derek Carr is the greatest fourth-best quarterback in the division in the history of the world. Would that shock you?"
NFC East
Colin's rankings:
1. Carson Wentz, Commanders
2. Dak Prescott, Cowboys
3. Jalen Hurts, Eagles
4. Daniel Jones, Giants
Colin's thoughts: "I think Washington and Dallas are both going to be in that kind of nine-win category. Washington lost games by one possession last year, and they are up a massive quarterback."
NFC North
Colin's rankings:
1. Aaron Rodgers, Packers
2. Kirk Cousins, Vikings
3. Justin Fields, Bears
4. Jared Goff, Lions
Colin's thoughts: "If you just rank quarterbacks [in a division] and you go to Vegas, and you bet your future bets based on that, you'll probably win money. [For example], would this order shock you?"
NFC South
Colin's rankings:
1. Tom Brady, Buccaneers
2. Jameis Winston, Saints
4. Sam Darnold, Panthers
Colin's thoughts: "Again, would [that order of finish] shock you either?"
NFC West
Colin's rankings:
1. Matthew Stafford, Rams
3. Trey Lance, 49ers
Colin's thoughts: "I'm just doing this based on quarterback … as you look at those, are any of them outrageous?"