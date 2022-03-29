National Football League
Ranking the best NFL quarterback in every division Ranking the best NFL quarterback in every division
National Football League

Ranking the best NFL quarterback in every division

1 hour ago

In the eyes of Colin Cowherd, the Washington Commanders have moved themselves from scandal-ridden laughingstocks to NFC East contenders just by trading for Carson Wentz

Wentz heads to Washington, which finished just 7-10 last season, after a standout season in Indianapolis in which he threw 27 touchdown passes to just seven interceptions. 

And while the Commanders finished in the bottom 11 in both scoring offense and defense, Cowherd knows that in the modern NFL, exceptional QB play can move mountains — or in Cincinnati's case, lead the league's worst offensive line to the Super Bowl. 

Cowherd laid out a division-by-division ranking of every NFL quarterback Monday on "The Herd," giving a prognosis on the NFC East's quarterback landscape by ranking Wentz as the division's top quarterback over Dallas' Dak Prescott.

"Carson Wentz and Dak [Prescott] is now a coin flip," Cowherd said. "I like Carson physically [while] I like Dak mentally."

Ranking the QBs in every NFL division

Ranking the QBs in every NFL division
Colin Cowherd ranks the best quarterbacks from all eight divisions in the NFL. Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes tops the loaded AFC West. which also features new Denver Broncos Russell Wilson, Los Angeles Chargers stud Justin Herbert and the ever capable Las Vegas Raiders’ QB Derek Carr.

Check out Cowherd's thoughts on the best quarterbacks in each NFL division: 

AFC East

Colin's rankings:

1. Josh Allen, Bills

2. Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins

3. Mac Jones, Patriots

4. Zach Wilson, Jets

Colin's thoughts: "Tua and Mac Jones is a coin flip. I've called Tua a left-handed Mac Jones. I think he's slightly better."

AFC North

Colin's rankings:

1. Joe Burrow, Bengals

2. Deshaun Watson, Browns

3. Lamar Jackson, Ravens

4. Mitch Trubisky, Steelers

Colin's thoughts: "Joe Burrow I think is the best quarterback in the division. I say this because I cannot unsee what I just saw, which is Burrow carrying one of the worst offensive lines in football to within a minute of winning the league."

AFC South

Colin's rankings:

1. Matt Ryan, Colts

2. Ryan Tannehill, Titans

3. Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars

4. Davis Mills, Texans

Colin's thoughts: "[This order] is actually my prediction for that division, too."

AFC West

Colin's rankings:

1. Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs

2. Russell Wilson, Broncos

3. Justin Herbert, Chargers

4. Derek Carr, Raiders

Colin's thoughts: "Again all four could make the playoffs. Derek Carr is the greatest fourth-best quarterback in the division in the history of the world. Would that shock you?"

NFC East

Colin's rankings: 

1. Carson Wentz, Commanders

2. Dak Prescott, Cowboys

3. Jalen Hurts, Eagles

4. Daniel Jones, Giants

Colin's thoughts: "I think Washington and Dallas are both going to be in that kind of nine-win category. Washington lost games by one possession last year, and they are up a massive quarterback."

NFC North

Colin's rankings:

1. Aaron Rodgers, Packers

2. Kirk Cousins, Vikings

3. Justin Fields, Bears

4. Jared Goff, Lions

Colin's thoughts: "If you just rank quarterbacks [in a division] and you go to Vegas, and you bet your future bets based on that, you'll probably win money. [For example], would this order shock you?"

NFC South

Colin's rankings: 

1. Tom Brady, Buccaneers

2. Jameis Winston, Saints

3. Marcus Mariota, Falcons

4. Sam Darnold, Panthers

Colin's thoughts: "Again, would [that order of finish] shock you either?"

NFC West

Colin's rankings:

1. Matthew Stafford, Rams

2. Kyler Murray, Cardinals

3. Trey Lance, 49ers

4. Drew Lock, Seahawks

Colin's thoughts: "I'm just doing this based on quarterback … as you look at those, are any of them outrageous?"

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
John Harbaugh inks three-year extension with Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens

John Harbaugh inks three-year extension with Baltimore Ravens

2 hours ago
Patriots owner bothered by lack of playoff success
New England Patriots

Patriots owner bothered by lack of playoff success

2 hours ago
Adrian Peterson says he wants to retire as a Minnesota Viking
National Football League

Adrian Peterson says he wants to retire as a Minnesota Viking

3 hours ago
Will the Dallas Cowboys regret trading Amari Cooper?
Dallas Cowboys

Will the Dallas Cowboys regret trading Amari Cooper?

3 hours ago
2022 NFL Draft: How the Chiefs should use their 12 picks
Kansas City Chiefs

2022 NFL Draft: How the Chiefs should use their 12 picks

4 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesDaytona 500 Event Daytona 500College Basketball Rankings College Basketball RankingsWWE Videos WWE VideosCollege Basketball Highlights College Basketball Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes