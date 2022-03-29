National Football League Ranking the best NFL quarterback in every division 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

In the eyes of Colin Cowherd, the Washington Commanders have moved themselves from scandal-ridden laughingstocks to NFC East contenders just by trading for Carson Wentz.

Wentz heads to Washington, which finished just 7-10 last season, after a standout season in Indianapolis in which he threw 27 touchdown passes to just seven interceptions.

And while the Commanders finished in the bottom 11 in both scoring offense and defense, Cowherd knows that in the modern NFL, exceptional QB play can move mountains — or in Cincinnati's case, lead the league's worst offensive line to the Super Bowl.

Cowherd laid out a division-by-division ranking of every NFL quarterback Monday on "The Herd," giving a prognosis on the NFC East's quarterback landscape by ranking Wentz as the division's top quarterback over Dallas' Dak Prescott.

"Carson Wentz and Dak [Prescott] is now a coin flip," Cowherd said. "I like Carson physically [while] I like Dak mentally."

Check out Cowherd's thoughts on the best quarterbacks in each NFL division:

AFC East

Colin's rankings:

1. Josh Allen, Bills

2. Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins

3. Mac Jones, Patriots

4. Zach Wilson, Jets

Colin's thoughts: "Tua and Mac Jones is a coin flip. I've called Tua a left-handed Mac Jones. I think he's slightly better."

AFC North

Colin's rankings:

1. Joe Burrow, Bengals

2. Deshaun Watson, Browns

3. Lamar Jackson, Ravens

4. Mitch Trubisky, Steelers

Colin's thoughts: "Joe Burrow I think is the best quarterback in the division. I say this because I cannot unsee what I just saw, which is Burrow carrying one of the worst offensive lines in football to within a minute of winning the league."

AFC South

Colin's rankings:

1. Matt Ryan, Colts

2. Ryan Tannehill, Titans

3. Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars

4. Davis Mills, Texans

Colin's thoughts: "[This order] is actually my prediction for that division, too."

AFC West

Colin's rankings:

1. Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs

2. Russell Wilson, Broncos

3. Justin Herbert, Chargers

4. Derek Carr, Raiders

Colin's thoughts: "Again all four could make the playoffs. Derek Carr is the greatest fourth-best quarterback in the division in the history of the world. Would that shock you?"

NFC East

Colin's rankings:

1. Carson Wentz, Commanders

2. Dak Prescott, Cowboys

3. Jalen Hurts, Eagles

4. Daniel Jones, Giants

Colin's thoughts: "I think Washington and Dallas are both going to be in that kind of nine-win category. Washington lost games by one possession last year, and they are up a massive quarterback."

NFC North

Colin's rankings:

1. Aaron Rodgers, Packers

2. Kirk Cousins, Vikings

3. Justin Fields, Bears

4. Jared Goff, Lions

Colin's thoughts: "If you just rank quarterbacks [in a division] and you go to Vegas, and you bet your future bets based on that, you'll probably win money. [For example], would this order shock you?"

NFC South

Colin's rankings:

1. Tom Brady, Buccaneers

2. Jameis Winston, Saints

3. Marcus Mariota, Falcons

4. Sam Darnold, Panthers

Colin's thoughts: "Again, would [that order of finish] shock you either?"

NFC West

Colin's rankings:

1. Matthew Stafford, Rams

2. Kyler Murray, Cardinals

3. Trey Lance, 49ers

4. Drew Lock, Seahawks

Colin's thoughts: "I'm just doing this based on quarterback … as you look at those, are any of them outrageous?"

