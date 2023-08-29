National Football League Cowbys trade CB Kelvin Joseph to the Dolphins for CB Noah Igbinoghene Published Aug. 29, 2023 5:07 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The Dallas Cowboys have traded former second-round pick Kelvin Joseph to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for Noah Igbinoghene.

Joseph, who's preparing to enter his third season as a pro, struggled to find his footing in Dallas and develop into the starting-caliber corner the team drafted to him be. He also dealt with several legal issues during two seasons with the Cowboys.

Police sought to speak with him as a "person of interest" in an investigation into a fatal shooting that occurred in March 2022. He was never arrested for any involvement in the event, but an attorney told the Dallas Morning News in April that Joseph was a passenger in the car that fired the fatal shots.

"It's time for him to become a man," Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told 105.3 The Fan in December of last year. "Accept a higher level of responsibility. He’s got more people depending on him. It’s time for some of the side stuff to ease its way out of his life."

Igbinoghene played 224 snaps at corner last season according to Pro Football Focus, and started in just five games (while making 32 appearances) through three years. A former track athlete, the speedster never lived up to his first-round billing, but could contribute within the cornerback rotation Dan Quinn's defense. He allowed a 77.1 quarterback rating on passes in his direction in 2022.

Dallas projects to start Trevon Diggs, Stephon Gilmore and DaRon Bland at cornerback this season.

