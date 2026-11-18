The Tennessee Titans will visit the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday in a Week 11 NFL showdown on FOX.

Let’s take a look at the odds for Cowboys vs. Titans at FanDuel Sportsbook as of Nov. 22.

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports .

Titans @ Cowboys Odds

Moneyline

Cowboys: -380

Titans: +300

Spread

Cowboys -8.5: -108

Titans +8.5: -112

Over/Under

Over 55.5: -102

Under 55.5: -118

Titans @ Cowboys Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Research:

Dallas is the only team that ranks in the top five in scoring (28.6 PPG, fifth) and the bottom five in scoring defense (28.2 PPG allowed, 30th). The Cowboys have scored 30 or more points six times and allowed at least 20 in every game.

Tennessee has allowed 40 or more points in back-to-back games for the first time since 2014. Dak Prescott has thrown for at least 300 yards and two TDs in each of his last two games.

Cam Ward has averaged 267.5 passing yards with four TDs and one INT over his last two games, up from 168.4 yards per game over his first seven. He faces a Dallas defense that ranks 26th against the pass and last in total yards allowed.

Tony Pollard has six scrimmage TDs since Week 7, tied with Christian McCaffrey for the NFL lead over that span. Dallas has allowed at least 20 points in all 10 games, giving Tennessee a chance to do its part.

The Pick: Over 55.5

How to Watch Cowboys vs. Titans