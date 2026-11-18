National Football League
National Football League
Cowboys vs. Titans Prediction, Odds, Pick For NFL Week 11
Updated Nov. 19, 2026 6:45 p.m. ET
FOX Sports Research
The Tennessee Titans will visit the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday in a Week 11 NFL showdown on FOX.
Let’s take a look at the odds for Cowboys vs. Titans at FanDuel Sportsbook as of Nov. 22.
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Moneyline
- Cowboys: -380
- Titans: +300
Spread
- Cowboys -8.5: -108
- Titans +8.5: -112
Over/Under
- Over 55.5: -102
- Under 55.5: -118
From FOX Sports Research:
- Dallas is the only team that ranks in the top five in scoring (28.6 PPG, fifth) and the bottom five in scoring defense (28.2 PPG allowed, 30th). The Cowboys have scored 30 or more points six times and allowed at least 20 in every game.
- Tennessee has allowed 40 or more points in back-to-back games for the first time since 2014. Dak Prescott has thrown for at least 300 yards and two TDs in each of his last two games.
- Cam Ward has averaged 267.5 passing yards with four TDs and one INT over his last two games, up from 168.4 yards per game over his first seven. He faces a Dallas defense that ranks 26th against the pass and last in total yards allowed.
- Tony Pollard has six scrimmage TDs since Week 7, tied with Christian McCaffrey for the NFL lead over that span. Dallas has allowed at least 20 points in all 10 games, giving Tennessee a chance to do its part.
How to Watch Cowboys vs. Titans
- Date: Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- TV: FOX
- Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App
- Location: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX
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