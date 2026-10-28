National Football League
National Football League
Cowboys vs. Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Pick For NFL Week 8
Published Nov. 1, 2026 1:00 a.m. ET
FOX Sports Research
The Arizona Cardinals will visit the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday in a Week 8 NFL showdown on FOX.
Let’s take a look at the odds for Cowboys vs. Cardinals at FanDuel Sportsbook as of Nov. 1.
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Moneyline
- Cowboys: -325
- Cardinals: +260
Spread
- Cowboys -7: -108
- Cardinals +7: -112
Over/Under
- Over 50.5: -102
- Under 50.5: -118
From FOX Sports Research:
- Dallas is averaging 27.0 points per game, fifth in the NFL, and has scored 30 or more four times, tied for the league lead.
- The Cowboys are averaging 34 points in non-primetime games this season, compared with 21.8 in primetime.
- Arizona is allowing 35.6 points per game outside SoFi Stadium this season, going 0-5 in those matchups.
- Dallas is coming off a season-high 38 points and 204 rushing yards against Philadelphia, with Javonte Williams rushing for a career-high 155 yards.
- Both passing games feature heavily targeted playmakers. CeeDee Lamb leads the NFL with 81 targets, while Arizona’s Trey McBride leads the league with 59 receptions.
How to Watch Cowboys vs. Cardinals
- Date: Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- TV: FOX
- Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App
- Location: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX
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