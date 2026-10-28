Cowboys vs. Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Pick For NFL Week 8

The Arizona Cardinals will visit the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday in a Week 8 NFL showdown on FOX.

Let’s take a look at the odds for Cowboys vs. Cardinals at FanDuel Sportsbook as of Nov. 1.

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Cardinals @ Cowboys Odds

Moneyline

Cowboys: -325

Cardinals: +260

Spread

Cowboys -7: -108

Cardinals +7: -112

Over/Under

Over 50.5: -102

Under 50.5: -118

Cardinals @ Cowboys Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Research:

Dallas is averaging 27.0 points per game, fifth in the NFL, and has scored 30 or more four times, tied for the league lead.

The Cowboys are averaging 34 points in non-primetime games this season, compared with 21.8 in primetime.

Arizona is allowing 35.6 points per game outside SoFi Stadium this season, going 0-5 in those matchups.

Dallas is coming off a season-high 38 points and 204 rushing yards against Philadelphia, with Javonte Williams rushing for a career-high 155 yards.

Both passing games feature heavily targeted playmakers. CeeDee Lamb leads the NFL with 81 targets, while Arizona’s Trey McBride leads the league with 59 receptions.

The Pick: Over 54.5

How to Watch Cowboys vs. Cardinals