National Football League Cowboys, Tom Brady highlight Skip Bayless' bold predictions

When it comes to football, FOX Sports personality Skip Bayless has been an unwavering proponent of two things: The Dallas Cowboys and "Thomas Edward Patrick Brady Jr."

And if you thought Bayless would change course ahead of the 2022 NFL season, you couldn't have been more off-base.

Bayless is back on Brady and the Boys’ bandwagons for another 17-game slate, and he doubled down on his longtime support for the two with a pair of bold predictions going into the season.

Here's what he had to say regarding each this week on "The Skip Bayless Show."

Skip Bayless' bold predictions on Tom Brady and the Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys will win the NFC Championship

Bayless' thoughts: "I know it's been three years since the Dallas Cowboys have won a playoff game. I know my Cowboys have only won two playoff games in the last 12 years. I know that since they won that last Super Bowl in January of 1996, my Cowboys have the worst playoff record in the NFL, 4-11. I know that. I know that my Cowboys have made the playoffs only 11 times in the past 26 seasons. … I know that since they last played in an NFC Championship Game, it has been 9,734 days since my Cowboys have even made it to a conference championship game.

"That is about to change. You're right, I can't help myself. I am plunging yet again. This is the year. I believe in the Madden simulation, which actually has my Cowboys making it all the way to the NFC Championship Game and losing to New Orleans. I will take that. … As I said earlier, I believe we will lose to Brady in that game, but I believe we will finally play — 9,734 days — in an NFC Championship Game. There, I did it. We are doomed."

Tom Brady will win MVP (and play until age 50)

Bayless' thoughts: "I sat right here in this very chair … and I poured my heart out to you about, ‘This cannot be. This is a crime against nature. … Tom Brady cannot retire.' … Brady came back, just as I predicted he would, because he's nowhere near ready to call it quits. You quit while you're ahead when you know you're lucky to be ahead. Tom wasn't lucky last year. He just got voted by NFL players as the best player in all of football last year. Last year, he was graded the best quarterback in football by Pro Football Focus. … Quit while you're ahead? That means you see the end coming quickly, the light at the end of the tunnel. …

" … Tom just sees light — Like heavenly light. Like, ‘I’m going onward and upward.' He has unfinished business. He scored 24 unanswered points last year against the eventual champion Rams in a playoff game, and then his defense broke down. … Trust me, it ripped the guts out of Tom Brady. He's coming back to win an eighth Super Bowl. And I believe with all my heart and soul, he will. I believe with all my heart and soul, he'll win an MVP this year. Heck, I believe Thomas Edward Patrick Brady Jr. will play until he's 50 years old."

Fittingly, the Cowboys and Buccaneers square off in Week 1 on Sunday night.

