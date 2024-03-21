National Football League Cowboys seven-round mock draft: Dallas 'all in' on players who can help now Published Mar. 21, 2024 12:58 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The biggest problem with the Dallas Cowboys' offseason so far isn't that they basically sat out the start of free agency. It's that they just watched helplessly as key pieces of their roster left for other teams.

In the first two weeks alone, they lost their starting running back (Tony Pollard), starting center (Tyler Biadasz), starting left tackle (Tyron Smith) and a key edge rusher (Dorance Armstrong). They also cut their third receiver (Michael Gallup), lost a starting linebacker to retirement (Leighton Vander Esch) and have made no effort to re-sign starting cornerback Stephon Gilmore (at least not yet).

Not to belabor the theme of the Cowboys' offseason, but that hardly looks like an "all in" strategy. All it did was put them in position where they have no choice but to find immediate help with their seven picks in the 2024 NFL Draft.

That's a tall order, considering four of those picks come in the fifth round or later. And given the amount of holes they've got to fill, they probably need at least three immediate starters, which means they better hit on their picks during the first two days.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here's a look at how the Cowboys' picks might go:

First round, 24th overall: Oregon C Jackson Powers-Johnson

They're going to have a lot of offensive line options picking at this spot, but if Jerry Jones is serious about being "all in" on this season he's going to need a center who can step right in and start. That's why it will be hard to pass on the 6-foot-3, 328-pounder who is generally considered the best center in the draft.

He's also NFL-ready, according to one scout, and that's huge since the Cowboys need a quick replacement for Biadasz, who now plays for the Washington Commanders. They might eventually need some reinforcements at the tackle positions, but the interior line is a much bigger immediate need — especially considering how much they struggled running up the middle last season.

Second round, 56th overall: Texas RB Jonathon Brooks

After the way last season ended, one thing the Cowboys needed to do was improve their rushing attack. And since then, they've watched running back Tony Pollard leave for the Tennessee Titans and … that's it. No, wait, they did re-sign Rico Dowdle.

Clearly, though, they need another running back, and they need one desperately. They might even need more than one. It's such a huge need that if there was one worthy of being drafted in the first round the Cowboys would have to consider that, but there really isn't. The best of the bunch seems to be the 6-foot, 216-pound Brooks, who ran for 1,139 yards and 10 touchdowns in 11 games for the Longhorns last season.

Here's the problem with him, though: He tore his ACL in November. He said at the combine he's on track to resume football activities in early July, but can the Cowboys take that chance? They need a starting running back now. A safer bet here might be Michigan's Blake Corum or Florida State's Trey Benson.

But it really depends on the Cowboys' medical report on Brooks. The good news for them is that his surgery was done by the Cowboys team doctor, so they should have good inside information on his recovery.

Have the Cowboys set themselves up for failure in 2024?

Third round, 87th overall: North Carolina WR Devontez Walker

The Cowboys seem hopeful that Jalen Tolbert will emerge as a reliable third receiver, but they'd be wise to get him some competition for that job. They seem to have finally found a use for their No. 2, Brandin Cooks, but a third receiver who can play could make the offense more versatile and explosive.

The 6-1, 193-pound Walker is a blazing fast, deep threat who ran an eye-popping 4.36 at the combine — the third fastest among this year's receivers, which was an historically fast group. He wasn't overly productive for the Tar Heels — 41 catches, 699 yards and seven touchdowns in eight games after transferring from Kent State, and scouts say his route running needs some polish.

But it's a good bet new Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore can figure out something to do with a receiver who can fly like that.

Fifth round, 174th overall: Missouri OT Javon Foster

This wouldn't be a pick made with the 2024 season in mind because the Cowboys are probably set at the tackle spots with Tyler Smith and Terence Steele. But they need to add some young prospects to the mix for depth and the future.

The 6-5, 313-pound Foster is an intriguing prospect because of his size and because he was a three-year starter for the Tigers. He probably needs to refine his technique, but the Cowboys can give him time to learn.

Sixth round, 216th overall: Mississippi State DT Jaden Crumedy

The Cowboys just lost Johnathan Hankins in free agency, which means they need to add some depth behind Mazi Smith and Osa Odighizuwa. It wouldn't be a surprise if they jump at a defensive tackle in a much earlier round than this, if the chance is there.

If they wait, though, there's a lot of value in this strong, 6-4, 301-pounder. He played five years for the Bulldogs so he's got plenty of experience. He only had 8.5 sacks, so he's not going to help much in the pass rush, but he can absorb blocks well and can be really effective as part of a rotation against the run.

Cowboys fans right to be upset after free agency?

Seventh round, 233rd overall: Fresno State CB Carlton Johnson

As long as Trevon Diggs returns to full health next season, the Cowboys are all set at corner, even if they lose Gilmore. But this deep in the draft they wouldn't shy away from adding to their depth. Johnson could actually be a steal this low. He's a solid cover corner and a bit of a ballhawk who had four interceptions last season.

But he's small — just 5-11, 173 — which will probably make him a liability against the run. If he was more productive, teams might be willing to overlook his small stature and draft him higher. But his size is likely going to keep him on the board deep into Day 3.

Seventh round, 244th overall: UCLA LB Darius Muasau

At 6-foot, 225 pounds, Muasua is a bit undersized for his position, though that hasn't scared off the Cowboys before. He's a high-motor player who ran a 4.7 and goes all-out on the field. He's also good at special teams, which is exactly what teams want to see this late in the draft.

Ralph Vacchiano is the NFC East reporter for FOX Sports, covering the Washington Commanders, Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants. He spent the previous six years covering the Giants and Jets for SNY TV in New York, and before that, 16 years covering the Giants and the NFL for the New York Daily News. Follow him Twitter at @RalphVacchiano.

share