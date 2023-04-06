National Football League
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones to present DeMarcus Ware at Hall of Fame induction
National Football League

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones to present DeMarcus Ware at Hall of Fame induction

Published Apr. 6, 2023 11:43 a.m. ET

Former NFL star edge rusher DeMarcus Ware did not have to look far in selecting his Pro Football Hall of Fame presenter. 

Ware asked Dallas Cowboys owner and GM Jerry Jones to present him at the induction ceremony this summer. The Cowboys tweeted a video Thursday of Ware making the ask.

Ware was selected No. 11 overall by the Cowboys in the 2005 NFL Draft. He spent nine seasons with Dallas, making seven Pro Bowls and twice leading the NFL in sacks. 

"You were the voice that welcomed me to the Hall of Fame," Ware told Jones. "I want that voice to keep going, and you to be my presenter for the Hall of Fame."

It was Jones who announced last month that Ware had made the Hall of Fame Class of 2023.

Now, Jones told Ware that he would be honored to present him for induction. 

"I cannot tell you what an honor it is," Jones said. "It is because it is you. This means more to me than being in the Hall of Fame because I know what you are a part of, and that is how I got in the Hall of Fame."

ADVERTISEMENT

During his 12-year NFL career, Ware recorded 138.5 career sacks, 171 tackles for loss and 35 forced fumbles. After leaving the Cowboys in 2013, he won his lone Super Bowl with the Denver Broncos after the 2015 season. Ware played for the Broncos during his last three seasons, from 2014 to 2016. 

"The football player you were for your teammates, this is what I thought it would be like in heaven if you got in the NFL," said Jones, who drafted Ware in 2005. "You are the picture of it." 

The 2023 Pro Football Hall of Hame induction ceremony will take place on Aug. 5 in Canton. Also being honored in this year's class are Rondé Barber, Don Coryell, Chuck Howley, Joe Klecko, Darrelle Revis, Ken Riley, Joe Thomas and Zach Thomas.

Top stories from FOX Sports:

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Dallas Cowboys
National Football League
Denver Broncos
share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2023 NFL mock draft: Colin Cowherd's top 10
2023 NFL mock draft: Colin Cowherd's top 10
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWorld Baseball Classic World Baseball ClassicUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleMarch Madness Schedule 2023 Image March Madness ScheduleUSFL Schedule Image USFL ScheduleNCAA Tournament Bracket Image NCAA Tournament Bracket2023 NFL Draft Image 2023 NFL DraftNBA MVP Race Image NBA MVP RaceNBA Playoff Picture Image NBA Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes