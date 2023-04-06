National Football League Cowboys owner Jerry Jones to present DeMarcus Ware at Hall of Fame induction Published Apr. 6, 2023 11:43 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Former NFL star edge rusher DeMarcus Ware did not have to look far in selecting his Pro Football Hall of Fame presenter.

Ware asked Dallas Cowboys owner and GM Jerry Jones to present him at the induction ceremony this summer. The Cowboys tweeted a video Thursday of Ware making the ask.

Ware was selected No. 11 overall by the Cowboys in the 2005 NFL Draft. He spent nine seasons with Dallas, making seven Pro Bowls and twice leading the NFL in sacks.

"You were the voice that welcomed me to the Hall of Fame," Ware told Jones. "I want that voice to keep going, and you to be my presenter for the Hall of Fame."

It was Jones who announced last month that Ware had made the Hall of Fame Class of 2023.

Now, Jones told Ware that he would be honored to present him for induction.

"I cannot tell you what an honor it is," Jones said. "It is because it is you. This means more to me than being in the Hall of Fame because I know what you are a part of, and that is how I got in the Hall of Fame."

During his 12-year NFL career, Ware recorded 138.5 career sacks, 171 tackles for loss and 35 forced fumbles. After leaving the Cowboys in 2013, he won his lone Super Bowl with the Denver Broncos after the 2015 season. Ware played for the Broncos during his last three seasons, from 2014 to 2016.

"The football player you were for your teammates, this is what I thought it would be like in heaven if you got in the NFL," said Jones, who drafted Ware in 2005. "You are the picture of it."

The 2023 Pro Football Hall of Hame induction ceremony will take place on Aug. 5 in Canton. Also being honored in this year's class are Rondé Barber, Don Coryell, Chuck Howley, Joe Klecko, Darrelle Revis, Ken Riley, Joe Thomas and Zach Thomas.

