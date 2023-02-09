National Football League Darrelle Revis, DeMarcus Ware, Joe Thomas headline 2023 Hall of Fame Class 6 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Joe Thomas started 167 straight games during his 11 seasons with the Cleveland Browns, earning 10 Pro Bowl nods and making the NFL's All-Decade team for the 2010s.

Cornerback Darrelle Revis was a seven-time Pro Bowler and a four-time All-Pro while playing 11 seasons for four different teams, earning the nickname "Revis Island." Like Thomas, Revis also was selected to the 2010s All-Decade team.

Here's another thing they have in common: Both players have been voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in their first year of eligibility. Thomas and Revis join three other modern-day players elected in edge rusher DeMarcus Ware, defensive back Ronde Barber and linebacker Zach Thomas.

Selected by the Hall's board of selectors last month, this year's class was announced live on the "NFL Honors" show in Arizona on Thursday and will be enshrined in Canton, Ohio, on Aug. 5.

Along with those five, coach Don Coryell, linebacker Chuck Howley, defensive tackle Joe Klecko and cornerback Ken Riley were voted in by the Hall of Fame's senior, coach and contributor committee.

Finalists who did not make the cut this year include receivers Torrey Holt, Reggie Wayne and Andre Johnson, along with pass rushers Dwight Freeney and Jared Allen, return man Devin Hester, cornerback Albert Lewis, safety Darren Woodson, linebacker Patrick Willis and offensive lineman Willie Anderson.

One of the most talented and effective blindside protectors in NFL history, Joe Thomas gave up 30 sacks in 6,680 pass-block snaps during his career, according to Pro Football Focus. He also earned accolades for his durability. Selected No. 3 overall in the 2007 draft by Cleveland, Thomas played every possible offensive snap until suffering a triceps injury in Week 7 of the 2017 season. He played 10,363 consecutive snaps in all, believed to be the longest streak in league history.

Revis finished with 29 interceptions during his 11 seasons in the NFL, including eight with the New York Jets. He won a Super Bowl with the New England Patriots after the 2014 season.

"Darrelle could handle anybody," said former Jets coach Rex Ryan. "I don't care if it's Hall of Fame guys, he locked them down and covered them, and it wasn't even close."

Ware had 138.5 career sacks and 35 forced fumbles in 12 years a pro, the first nine with the Dallas Cowboys. He won a Super Bowl with the Denver Broncos after the 2015 season. A seven-time Pro Bowler and four-time All-Pro, Ware posted double-digit sacks eight times.

Zach Thomas was a tackling machine for the Miami Dolphins, leading his team in stops in 10 seasons and finishing with at least 100 tackles in each of his first 11 years in the league. A seven-time Pro Bowler and five-time All-Pro, Thomas finished with 20.5 sacks and 17 career interceptions.

"Zach wasn't the biggest, strongest or fastest, but he was the smartest and most instinctive," Hall of Famer running back Curtis Martin once said. "No matter where I went, there he was."

Barber established a new position — slot cornerback — in a dominant Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense. He started 215 consecutive games (224 counting postseason) in 16 NFL seasons, recording 47 interceptions and 14 defensive and special teams touchdowns (eight interceptions, four fumble recoveries and two on deflected points returned for scores.) Barber is the only player in NFL history with at least 45 interceptions and 25 sacks. He is also the NFL's all-time leader in sacks by a cornerback with 28.

Coryell is considered one of the founding fathers of the modern NFL offense. While head coach of the San Diego Chargers, Coryell's teams went to two AFC Championship Games and won three straight AFC West titles from 1979 to 1981. He also won NFC Eastern Division titles with the St. Louis Cardinals in 1974 and 1975.

But Coryell is mostly known for his "Air Coryell" offense, creating high-scoring, pass-oriented teams built around quarterback Dan Fouts, tight end Kellen Winslow and receiver Charlie Joiner, all three Hall of Famers. Coryell's innovation in using single tight ends sets with Winslow and his focus on the vertical passing game helped the Chargers lead the NFL in passing six straight seasons from 1978 to 1983 — the longest streak in the Super Bowl era.

Riley played 15 seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals from 1969 to 1985. "Mr. Bengal" totaled 65 career interceptions, tied for fifth all time with Charles Woodson.

A six-time Pro Bowler and five-time All-Pro, former Cowboys linebacker Howley was named MVP of Super Bowl V — the first defensive player and non-quarterback to win the award. Howley also is the only player from the losing team to be named MVP of a Super Bowl.

Klecko was part of the "New York Sack Exchange." The defensive lineman played 12 seasons, 11 with the Jets, and totaled 78 sacks, including a career-high 20.5 in 1981. Klecko was also known for his versatility, ranking as one of two players in NFL history to be selected to the Pro Bowl at three different positions.

