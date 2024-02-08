National Football League
Cowboys reportedly hire Mike Zimmer as defensive coordinator
National Football League

Cowboys reportedly hire Mike Zimmer as defensive coordinator

Updated Feb. 8, 2024 8:55 p.m. ET

The Dallas Cowboys are hiring former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer as their next defensive coordinator, NFL Media reported.

It's a return to Dallas for Zimmer, who previously coached there from 1994-2006 and served as Cowboys defensive coordinator for the final seven of those seasons. Before that, he was the Cowboys' defensive backs coach, and his time in that role almost perfectly overlapped with Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders' time in Dallas, including in the 1995 Cowboys Super Bowl championship season.

Zimmer was most recently the Vikings head coach from 2014-2021, going 72-56 in his eight seasons there and reaching the NFC Championship Game after the 2017 season. He's been out of pro football since then, though he spent 2022 as a consultant to Sanders' coaching staff at Jackson State.

Zimmer has also been a defensive coordinator for the Atlanta Falcons and Cincinnati Bengals. He replaces Dan Quinn, who left to become head coach of the Washington Commanders last week, on head coach Mike McCarthy's staff. McCarthy is entering the final year of his contract and endured harsh criticism for the Cowboys' 48-32 playoff upset loss to the Green Bay Packers despite a strong 12-5 season for Dallas.

ADVERTISEMENT

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Madden 24 predicts Super Bowl LVIII outcome between Chiefs and 49ers

Madden 24 predicts Super Bowl LVIII outcome between Chiefs and 49ers

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
NFL Super Bowl LVIII Image Super Bowl LVIIINBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl OddsNFL MVP Race Image NFL MVP RaceDaytona 500 Image Daytona 500
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes