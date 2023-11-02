National Football League Cowboys-Eagles Week 9 trends, stats, odds: Five betting trends to know Updated Nov. 2, 2023 3:12 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The 5-2 Dallas Cowboys travel to take on the 7-1 Philadelphia Eagles in Week 9 of the NFL season. This all-NFC East showdown kicks off Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app.

Not only do the Cowboys and Eagles boast a couple of the best straight-up (SU) records in the NFL this season, but they also have two of the best records against the spread (ATS). Dallas ATS this year is 5-2; Philadelphia is 4-2-2.

Something else these foes have in common are their Super Bowl futures. In that market, both squads are either at or near the top of the oddsboard. Currently, Philly has the shortest odds — tied with the Kansas City Chiefs — to win it all at +500. The Cowboys are fifth on the board at +1000.

Patrick Everson reports that bettors love America's Team. But to get a clearer picture of what separates these two, we did a deep dive into several betting trends for these squads ahead of this exciting Week 9 matchup.

Over/Under

When it comes to the Over/Under, in contests between the Cowboys and Eagles, the recent trend is that they eclipse the point total.

According to FOX Sports research, since 2020, the Over has hit in five of six games between the teams. In the lone meeting between quarterbacks Dak Prescott and Jalen Hurts, the Over hit in that matchup, too.

For bettors wagering on the Over/Under of 46 in this weekend's game, here's another useful nugget: In the 20 games that Eagles QB Hurts has started at home in the regular season, the Over has hit 14 times.

Dallas Against the Spread

We noted earlier that the Cowboys are 5-2 ATS this season, and based on the trend, Dallas could cover the 3 points this weekend, too.

Since 2015, the Cowboys are 10-6 ATS against the Eagles in the regular season. Over the course of Dallas QB Dak Prescott's career in the regular season, he's 8-3 ATS against the Eagles.

And it's not just the Eagles that Prescott covers against. Dak's got the entire NFC East on notice in this category.

The veteran QB is 25-9-1 ATS when facing NFC East opponents in the regular season.

Is Jalen Hurts or Dak Prescott more trustworthy in Cowboys-Eagles showdown?

Eagles Against the Spread

Jalen Hurts hasn't had as much luck covering as rival Dak.

In the regular season, Hurts is 1-2 ATS against America's Team, 2-3-1 ATS against NFC opponents at home and 1-1-3 ATS when starting as a home favorite against NFC East teams.

Dallas, Straight Up

For the criticism Dak gets for not helping Dallas get to the Big Game, his SU-record against the NFC East and against the Eagles has been profitable for bettors in the regular season.

He has gone 28-7 SU against NFC East opponents. He's also gone 4-3 SU as an underdog and 3-1 SU as a road underdog against NFC East opponents

When facing Philly, Prescott has gone 8-3 SU against the Eagles as a starter.

And since 2015 — which predates Dak — the Cowboys are 10-6 SU against the Eagles in the regular season.

Jalen, Straight Up

While Jalen Hurts hasn't been as impactful against the spread, he has excelled at winning games straight up.

In the regular season, the 2020 second-round draft pick is 4-2 SU against NFC East opponents at home and also 4-1 SU as a home favorite against NFC East opponents, 6-2 SU as a 2- to 4-point favorite and 14-6 SU as a starter at home in his career.

Stay tuned to FOX Sports to watch how the huge Cowboys-Eagles matchup unfolds!

