2023 NFL odds: Bettors all in on Cowboys as they face Eagles in Week 9

Published Nov. 2, 2023 12:52 p.m. ET
Patrick Everson
Patrick Everson
FOX Sports Betting Analyst

Yes, the Miami Dolphins-Kansas City Chiefs matchup leaps off the NFL Week 9 oddsboard. 

But that game is live from Frankfurt, Germany, and starts at 9:30 a.m. ET Sunday. That's 6:30 a.m. in Las Vegas.

With that, there's another game that's arguably just as big and in a much more palatable time slot. 

The Dallas Cowboys visit the Philadelphia Eagles in FOX's Game of the Week at 4:25 p.m. ET Sunday (FOX and the FOX Sports App).

Dallas has long been a favorite of public bettors, and Philly has become more of a public darling over the last season and a half.

Casey Degnon, senior risk supervisor for The SuperBook, and professional bettor Randy McKay dive into the Cowboys vs. Eagles NFC showdown.

Cowboys Cash Lands Early

Philadelphia, the defending NFC champion, is a solid 7-1 straight up (SU) and a more modest — though money-making — 4-2-2 against the spread (ATS). Dallas has been decent on the field and at the betting window, sitting at 5-2 SU and ATS.

The Cowboys are coming off a strong showing, racing to a 33-3 lead against the Rams en route to a 43-20 victory as 6.5-point home favorites. 

Meanwhile, the Eagles — after an impressive Week 7 home win over the Dolphins — had to come from behind against the Commanders for the second time this season. Philly got out of Washington with a 38-31 victory, pushing as a 7-point favorite.

The SuperBook opened Cowboys-Eagles at Philadelphia -3.5 and quickly dropped to -3 Sunday night. That's where Philly remains midweek.

Is Jalen Hurts or Dak Prescott more trustworthy in Cowboys-Eagles showdown?

"Our liability is on Dallas right now," Degnon said. "Ticket count is almost 3-1 on straight bets on the spread. There's more Cowboys money on parlays, and the Cowboys are even tied to more moneyline parlays. The Cowboys just rolled the Rams on Sunday, and Dallas is always a public team.

"But at some point, we'll definitely see some Eagles love. It's very possible we'll need Dallas by Sunday afternoon. There's a lot of week left."

McKay already showed the Eagles some love, betting on Philadelphia -3.

"I like the matchup here, with the Philly offensive line vs. the Dallas defensive line. I could see the Eagles running the ball well and controlling the clock," McKay said. "Dak Prescott and the Cowboys are better at home than on the road, and I see Prescott struggling here against Philly's defense."

Patrick Everson is a sports betting analyst for FOX Sports and senior reporter for VegasInsider.com. He is a distinguished journalist in the national sports betting space. He's based in Las Vegas, where he enjoys golfing in 110-degree heat. Follow him on Twitter: @PatrickE_Vegas

