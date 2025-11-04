National Football League
Brian Schottenheimer Welcomes 'Difference Maker' Quinnen Williams to Cowboys Defense
Brian Schottenheimer Welcomes 'Difference Maker' Quinnen Williams to Cowboys Defense

Published Nov. 4, 2025 10:47 p.m. ET

As much as Brian Schottenheimer loves "big backs," he might have a greater affinity for big defensive linemen.

The Dallas Cowboys' head coach displayed that in his excitement about the team acquiring defensive tackle Quinnen Williams from the Jets before Tuesday's NFL trade deadline.

Dallas traded a 2026 second-round pick, a 2027 first and defensive tackle Mazi Smith to the Jets for Williams, a three-time Pro Bowler and a 2022 All-Pro.

"He's just a difference maker," Schottenheimer said. "You know, his ability to affect the interior part of the pocket from a pass rush standpoint. … He's very disruptive."

Schottenheimer experienced that firsthand when Dallas played New York in Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season. Williams recorded five tackles and a tackle for loss. His impact on the game, though, went further than the stat sheet.

"We were alerting calls. We had to set protections based on him," Schottenheimer said. "You guys see it. You see the talent. But I love the play style, just the way the guy plays."

Williams will help patch a gaping hole in the Cowboys defense, which ranks 29th in the NFL in stopping the run, allowing an average of 143 yards per game.

Schottenheimer doesn't just expect Williams to help the Cowboys shore up the middle of the defensive line. He also believes he'll help them bounce back after consecutive losses to the Arizona Cardinals and the Denver Broncos

"This news is just exciting because it gives you something to look forward to continue to build your roster and your football team," Schottenheimer said.

