National Football League Cooper Kupp next team odds: Where will Rams ship longtime wideout? Published Feb. 4, 2025 2:41 p.m. ET

The Rams are planning to exit the Cooper Kupp business.

On Monday, Kupp — MVP of Super Bowl LVI — announced that L.A. plans to trade him this offseason, and will work with Kupp to find the correct destination.

Where could Kupp land in the coming weeks?

Let's look at the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Feb. 4.

Cooper Kupp next team

Steelers: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Bengals: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Commanders: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Patriots: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Chargers: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Broncos: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Cowboys: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Bills: +1300 (bet $10 to win $140 total)

Rams: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Ravens: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Kupp, 30, was the 69th pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. He has spent all eight years of his career with the Rams.

And in 2021, Kupp had an argument as the best receiver in the NFL.

That year, Kupp made the Pro Bowl, was first-team All-Pro and was named Offensiver Player of the Year, after leading the league in receptions (145), receiving yards (1,947) and touchdowns (16).

Those 1,947 receiving yards are the second-most in a single season in NFL history, trailing only Calvin Johnson, who amassed 1,964 in 2012.

Fun fact: Both Johnson and Kupp caught passes from Matthew Stafford in those seasons.

Unfortunately for Kupp, since that 2021 season, in which he played in all 17 games, he's battled the injury bug.

In 2022, Kupp played in just nine games, and in 2023 and 2024, he played in 24 of 34 games.

He totaled 812 receiving yards in 2022, 737 in 2023 and 710 this season.

Tied atop the oddsboard are the Steelers and Bengals, two teams at the opposite end of the spectrum when it came to passing this season.

Cincy had the No. 1 passing attack in the NFL, tallying 272.9 passing yards per game. Conversely, Pittsburgh was one of eight teams that averaged fewer than 200 passing yards per game this year, ranking 27th through the air.

