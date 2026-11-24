After a two-year absence, Brandon Aiyuk finally has a new NFL home.

Following a visit to the Washington Commanders on Wednesday afternoon, the two sides quickly came to a contract agreement. According to ESPN, Aiyuk and the Commanders agreed to a one-year deal for the rest of the regular season.

Aiyuk will join the Commanders practice squad.

Taking the field for the Commanders this season would mark Aiyuk's first game action since 2024. Now that his contract disputes and social media outbursts in San Francisco are behind him, he has a real chance to get his career back on track in Washington.

The new start for Aiyuk also comes with a familiar face. He reunites with Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels, his former college teammate at Arizona State.

Aiyuk and Daniels played together at Arizona State during the 2019 season, shortly before Aiyuk entered the 2020 NFL Draft. Daniels later transferred to LSU, enjoyed a productive career capped by a Heisman Trophy, and went on to become the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Now reunited at the pro level, Aiyuk fills a major need for a receiving corps lacking depth since Pro Bowler Terry McLaurin landed on injured reserve. Washington's new-look receiver group will feature Stefon Diggs, Antonio Williams, Treylon Burks and Aiyuk

Aiyuk has recorded 294 catches for 4,305 yards and 25 touchdowns since entering the league in 2020

After achieving a career-best 1,342 receiving yards in 2023, Aiyuk agreed to a four-year extension worth up to $120 million with the 49ers. He followed that up in 2024 with only 25 catches for 374 yards in seven games before suffering a season-ending knee injury

After suffering a torn ACL and MCL and missing two full seasons, Aiyuk largely sabotaged the remainder of his tenure with the 49ers. His exit followed a fractured relationship with head coach Kyle Shanahan and a string of negative social media posts aimed at the organization.

Still, Aiyuk remains one of the best route runners in the league and, at just 28 years old, remains in his prime. If he can rekindle his pre-injury form and Daniels can get the most out of him, the Commanders could have quite the receiving corps heading into next season.