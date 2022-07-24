National Football League
Colts owner Jim Irsay buys Muhammad Ali's 'Rumble in the Jungle' belt Colts owner Jim Irsay buys Muhammad Ali's 'Rumble in the Jungle' belt
National Football League

Colts owner Jim Irsay buys Muhammad Ali's 'Rumble in the Jungle' belt

1 hour ago

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay, a collector of sports memorabilia, purchased Muhammad Ali's 1974 WBC championship belt from a victory over George Foreman.

Irsay tweeted out news of his purchase of the belt from the "Rumble in the Jungle," which took place in Zaire, on Sunday. He said the belt will be put on display in Chicago on Aug. 2.

Irsay reportedly bought the belt for $6 million, adding to his collection of Ali memorabilia. The Colts owner also has purchased Ali's shoes from a 1975 victory over Joe Frazier and Ali's walkout robe from his first fight after changing his name from "Cassius Clay," which came from a 1965 rematch against Sonny Liston.

Chris Ivy, Heritage’s Director of Sports Auctions, is "thrilled" that the belt was purchased by an "exceptional caretaker" such as Irsay.

"After several hours of watching two bidders go back and forth over this belt, this proved to be a battle worthy of the Rumble itself," Ivy said. "We’re just thrilled this extraordinary piece of boxing history – of sports history, of cultural history – found such an exceptional caretaker who will now share it with the rest of the world."

Irsay's Colts are coming off a 9-8 season where they lost their last two games to miss the playoffs. They traded quarterback Carson Wentz to the Washington Commanders while acquiring veteran quarterback Matt Ryan from the Atlanta Falcons this offseason. Indianapolis also acquired Yannick Ngakoue from the Las Vegas Raiders and signed cornerback Stephon Gilmore to a two-year deal.

Indianapolis, which didn't own a first-round selection in the 2022 NFL Draft, selected Cincinnati wide receiver Alec Pierce (53), Virginia tight end Jelani Woods (73), Central Michigan offensive lineman Bernhard Raimann (77) and Maryland safety Nick Cross (96) on day two of the draft.

Frank Reich is entering his fifth season as the team's head coach.

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share
NFL alternate uniforms, helmets: Bears, Eagles, Bengals, Cowboys, more
National Football League

NFL alternate uniforms, helmets: Bears, Eagles, Bengals, Cowboys, more

53 mins ago
Texans rookie John Metchie III has leukemia, will miss 2022 season
National Football League

Texans rookie John Metchie III has leukemia, will miss 2022 season

3 hours ago
NFL PUP list: Jalen Ramsey, David Bakhtiari among starters sidelined
National Football League

NFL PUP list: Jalen Ramsey, David Bakhtiari among starters sidelined

5 hours ago
NFL signings from USFL: Rams ink Luis Perez, Cards get Victor Bolden
National Football League

NFL signings from USFL: Rams ink Luis Perez, Cards get Victor Bolden

21 hours ago
Deebo Samuel against playing running back for 49ers
National Football League

Deebo Samuel against playing running back for 49ers

1 day ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes