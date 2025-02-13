National Football League Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter attending NFL Scouting Combine as CB Published Feb. 13, 2025 5:55 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

A list of prospects that have been invited to the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine (Feb. 24-March 3) was released Thursday, and Colorado Buffaloes two-way superstar Travis Hunter was listed as a "defensive back."

Hunter, who shined at both the wide receiver and cornerback positions in college football this season, was one of four Colorado players to get an invitation, with quarterback Shedeur Sanders and wideouts Jimmy Horn Jr. and LaJohntay Wester being the other three.

Hunter has an argument for being the best prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft. As a receiver, he totaled 96 receptions for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns last season; Hunter's reception and touchdown totals were each first in the Big 12. On the other side of the ball, Hunter totaled four interceptions, 11 passes defended and 36 combined tackles.

Hunter's combined output earned him the 2024 Heisman Trophy Award, becoming the first Colorado player to win the award since running back Rashaan Salaam in 1994. He also earned Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year honors. The year prior, Hunter reeled in 57 receptions for 721 yards and five touchdowns, while tallying three interceptions, five passes defended and 30 combined tackles in nine games.

Travis Hunter 2024 Colorado Buffaloes Full Season Highlights

Hunter, a two-time All-American, spent his 2022 freshman season with Jackson State and then followed head coach Deion Sanders to Colorado in 2023. Which position Hunter will hone in on at the next level has been a central topic of discussion concerning his pro prospects.

Where Hunter lands in the draft could depend entirely on how desperate the teams at the top of the draft are for a long-term quarterback, which could lead them to want Hunter's former teammate (Sanders) and/or Miami (Fla.) quarterback and 2024 Heisman finalist Cam Ward.

The Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns and New York Giants own the first three picks in the draft — and all of these teams need a long-term quarterback. The New England Patriots (Drake Maye) and Jacksonville Jaguars (Trevor Lawrence), who each presumably have their own long-term quarterbacks, round out the top five.

