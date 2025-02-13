National Football League
Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter attending NFL Scouting Combine as CB
National Football League

Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter attending NFL Scouting Combine as CB

Published Feb. 13, 2025 5:55 p.m. ET

A list of prospects that have been invited to the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine (Feb. 24-March 3) was released Thursday, and Colorado Buffaloes two-way superstar Travis Hunter was listed as a "defensive back."

Hunter, who shined at both the wide receiver and cornerback positions in college football this season, was one of four Colorado players to get an invitation, with quarterback Shedeur Sanders and wideouts Jimmy Horn Jr. and LaJohntay Wester being the other three.

Hunter has an argument for being the best prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft. As a receiver, he totaled 96 receptions for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns last season; Hunter's reception and touchdown totals were each first in the Big 12. On the other side of the ball, Hunter totaled four interceptions, 11 passes defended and 36 combined tackles.

Hunter's combined output earned him the 2024 Heisman Trophy Award, becoming the first Colorado player to win the award since running back Rashaan Salaam in 1994. He also earned Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year honors. The year prior, Hunter reeled in 57 receptions for 721 yards and five touchdowns, while tallying three interceptions, five passes defended and 30 combined tackles in nine games.

ADVERTISEMENT

Travis Hunter 2024 Colorado Buffaloes Full Season Highlights

Travis Hunter 2024 Colorado Buffaloes Full Season Highlights

Hunter, a two-time All-American, spent his 2022 freshman season with Jackson State and then followed head coach Deion Sanders to Colorado in 2023. Which position Hunter will hone in on at the next level has been a central topic of discussion concerning his pro prospects.

Where Hunter lands in the draft could depend entirely on how desperate the teams at the top of the draft are for a long-term quarterback, which could lead them to want Hunter's former teammate (Sanders) and/or Miami (Fla.) quarterback and 2024 Heisman finalist Cam Ward.

The Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns and New York Giants own the first three picks in the draft — and all of these teams need a long-term quarterback. The New England Patriots (Drake Maye) and Jacksonville Jaguars (Trevor Lawrence), who each presumably have their own long-term quarterbacks, round out the top five.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Football League
Colorado Buffaloes
College Football
share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Joel Klatt's 2025 NFL Mock Draft 1.0: Titans trade No. 1 pick, but to who?

Joel Klatt's 2025 NFL Mock Draft 1.0: Titans trade No. 1 pick, but to who?

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and TournamentsSuper Bowl 2025 image Super Bowl 2025Daytona 500 Image Daytona 500Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Image Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes