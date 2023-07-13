National Football League Colin Cowherd's top 10 NFL quarterbacks: Who got snubbed? Published Jul. 13, 2023 6:08 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The NFL scene is rich with top-tier quarterbacks. How do they stack up against each other?

On Thursday's edition of "The Herd," Colin Cowherd provided his top 10 signal-callers in the sport.

1. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

What Colin said: "Highest passer rating in league history."

2. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

What Colin said: "Highest completion percentage in league history. Very good."

3. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

What Colin said: "Most combined passing and running touchdowns for any quarterback in league history through five years."

4. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

What Colin said: "[Was a] Pro Bowler [in his] first year with Doug Pederson."

5. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

What Colin said: "Has more passing yards than any player in league history [in his] first three years, and that's one of those years with an atrocious offensive line."

6. Aaron Rodgers, New York Jets

What Colin said: "Best touchdown-to-interception ratio in league history. Prettiest thrower of the football I've ever seen outside of maybe [Dan] Marino."

7. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

What Colin said: "Last 25 starts, [he's] 21-4. He's really good."

8. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

What Colin said: "Second-highest winning percentage [among] quarterbacks in the league that are currently active. He wins a lot of games. He's dynamic."

9. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

What Colin said: "Fastest player ever [in] league history to reach 50,000 passing yards, and that was behind a lot of bad O-Lines and bad teams in Detroit."

10. Russell Wilson, Denver Broncos

What Colin said: "Four straight years of 100-plus passer rating. You're down on him. I would put Jared Goff at [No.] 10 or No. 11 if Russell started off poorly this year. Jared Goff's my [No.] 11. I like him more than most. He's not gonna do anything off script, but I think he throws a beautiful ball."

Arizona Cardinals quarterback and 2019 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Kyler Murray — who is recovering from a torn ACL that he suffered in December of last season — was among the notable players left off Cowherd's list. Murray recently responded to a quarterback ranking on Twitter that put him in "Tier 6," which was in the 25-29 range.

Cowherd explained how Murray used to be a top-10 quarterback in his eyes but that his mentality has regressed the host's image of him.

"I think my concern is his [Murray] indifference. … Does he love it [football]? He doesn't love studying for it. They had to put a homework clause in his contract," Cowherd said. "And I've talked to a lot of people that have been in that building and have left, and there's a concern about coachability and indifference."

