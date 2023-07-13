National Football League
Colin Cowherd's top 10 NFL quarterbacks: Who got snubbed?
National Football League

Colin Cowherd's top 10 NFL quarterbacks: Who got snubbed?

Published Jul. 13, 2023 6:08 p.m. ET

The NFL scene is rich with top-tier quarterbacks. How do they stack up against each other? 

On Thursday's edition of "The Herd," Colin Cowherd provided his top 10 signal-callers in the sport.

1. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

What Colin said: "Highest passer rating in league history."

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

What Colin said: "Highest completion percentage in league history. Very good."

3. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

What Colin said: "Most combined passing and running touchdowns for any quarterback in league history through five years."

4. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

What Colin said: "[Was a] Pro Bowler [in his] first year with Doug Pederson."

5. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

What Colin said: "Has more passing yards than any player in league history [in his] first three years, and that's one of those years with an atrocious offensive line."

6. Aaron Rodgers, New York Jets

What Colin said: "Best touchdown-to-interception ratio in league history. Prettiest thrower of the football I've ever seen outside of maybe [Dan] Marino."

7. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

What Colin said: "Last 25 starts, [he's] 21-4. He's really good."

8. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

What Colin said: "Second-highest winning percentage [among] quarterbacks in the league that are currently active. He wins a lot of games. He's dynamic."

9. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

What Colin said: "Fastest player ever [in] league history to reach 50,000 passing yards, and that was behind a lot of bad O-Lines and bad teams in Detroit."

10. Russell Wilson, Denver Broncos

What Colin said: "Four straight years of 100-plus passer rating. You're down on him. I would put Jared Goff at [No.] 10 or No. 11 if Russell started off poorly this year. Jared Goff's my [No.] 11. I like him more than most. He's not gonna do anything off script, but I think he throws a beautiful ball."

Arizona Cardinals quarterback and 2019 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Kyler Murray — who is recovering from a torn ACL that he suffered in December of last season — was among the notable players left off Cowherd's list. Murray recently responded to a quarterback ranking on Twitter that put him in "Tier 6," which was in the 25-29 range.

Cowherd explained how Murray used to be a top-10 quarterback in his eyes but that his mentality has regressed the host's image of him.

"I think my concern is his [Murray] indifference. … Does he love it [football]? He doesn't love studying for it. They had to put a homework clause in his contract," Cowherd said. "And I've talked to a lot of people that have been in that building and have left, and there's a concern about coachability and indifference."

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Football League
Kyler Murray
Arizona Cardinals
share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX BetUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR Schedule2023 Concacaf Gold Cup Image 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup2023 NFL Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NFL Preseason Schedule
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes