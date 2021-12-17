National Football League Colin Cowherd's Blazin' 5 picks for Week 15, including Colts, Steelers, Seahawks 23 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Colin Cowherd 's latest edition of his Blazin' 5 dropped just in time for the Week 15's wild slate.

Kicking things off on Saturday, Mac Jones and the New England Patriots take on Carson Wentz and the Indianapolis Colts at 8:15 p.m. ET on NFL Network.

In Sunday's early batch of games, Colin is looking at an AFC South battle between the Houston Texans and the Jacksonville Jaguars , and a clash between the Tennessee Titans and Pittsburgh Steelers at 1 p.m. ET, followed by a stellar afternoon matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Denver Broncos (4:05 p.m. ET).

Closing out Colin's picks is a critical divisional matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET, FOX), a game that was rescheduled Friday after a surge of COVID-19 cases around the league.

All odds and win totals are presented by FOX Bet .

Indianapolis Colts vs. New England Patriots

Colin's thoughts: "Both teams are off a bye, so they're well-rested. The Colts have scored 30-plus points in seven of eight games. Do you realize that? In fact, if you go from Week 6 on, they're number one in the NFL in points, total touchdowns, and [are] second in rushing. Their defense is good too, forcing turnovers. But the Colts are 7-0 when Jonathan Taylor has over 100 yards rushing, and the Patriots' rush defense is their weakness. It's only 18th. I think the Colts are at home, they're more desperate, I'm laying less than a field goal. I'm gonna take the Colts here, 28-24."

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Houston Texans

Colin's thoughts: "Haven't taken the Jaguars all year, here we go. I'm gonna take them minus five. Why? Interim coaches always get a great effort the first several weeks, and Jacksonville's defense — they got a pass rush, they can get after you. In fact, they've allowed under 200 yards passing in five of their last seven games, and Davis Mills has never won a start in the NFL. Jacksonville has the better defensive front, they're at home, and they got the better quarterback. And the Texans have scored 14 or fewer points in eight games this year, most in the NFL. They're last in everything. And I got an inspired team, a focused team that wants to prove they're fine, it was the ex-coach that was a problem."

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Tennessee Titans

Colin's thoughts: "I'm gonna take the Steelers. You're not gonna believe this. I may bang on Big Ben, but he's had his moments this year. Big Ben — 15 touchdowns, three picks in the last eight games. Only Aaron Rodgers is better. … And a lot of that is because Najee Harris is now becoming a forceful running back. And they're 5-1 when Najee gets 25-plus touches. That helps Ben. The Titans' offense, meanwhile since losing Derrick Henry, is a wreck. And what's really happening is that they're forcing [Ryan] Tannehill to take more of a burden of the offense, and they've become a turnover machine. Nine giveaways in the last three games. … I like the Steelers to win this game and cover, 26-20."

Denver Broncos vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Colin's thoughts: "It's my least favorite bet, but I'm gonna take the Broncos. … The Broncos' defense forces a lot of turnovers. They've had multiple takeaways in four of their last six games. This is a read defense. … And what does Cincinnati do? Give it away. I love Joe Burrow — 14 picks, tied for most in the league. He's a young quarterback. It's an OK offensive line. I think Denver at home, cold weather, late in the year, very good disruptive defense, I'm gonna take them to beat Cincinnati 28-23."

Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams

Colin's thoughts: "This is a strange game. I like the Seahawks a lot here. … First of all, massive COVID outbreak for the Rams. It's one thing to miss starters last week and be galvanized, but now you're asking them a second week in a row to be wildly shorthanded. This is a division rival. In this division, taking points is almost always the way to go. The Seahawks have 10 giveaways this year, tied for the fewest in the league. They don't beat themselves. And the Seahawks' offense, since Russell [Wilson] has not only come back but has been healthy in the last couple of starts the last three games, Russell is completing 70% of his throws, his passer rating is 109. Don't judge Russell on the game he came back against Green Bay. Since he's gotten healthier, they're getting a running game, Russell's playing better. … I think it's a go-either-way, last-second game. I got the Rams winning by a point."

For Cowherd's full breakdown, check out the video below:

Colin Cowherd makes his five best football picks for this week's action in the NFL.

