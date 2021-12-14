National Football League COVID-19 hits several NFL and NBA teams across the United States 39 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Several sports leagues across the U.S. are dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks, with teams in the NFL and NBA hit particularly hard.

As teams come to grips with handling their respective situations — the protocols for which differ based on the leagues and cities in which they play — concerns about player safety remain at the forefront.

While there are no indications of any looming league shutdowns, as the NBA was first to do in March 2020, the situation bears monitoring given the recent spate of positive cases.

Here is the latest:

DEC. 14

Defending champs place star under health and safety protocols

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo entered health and safety protocols on Tuesday, and it was announced that he would not play against Indiana on Wednesday.

The two-time MVP, who led the Bucks to the NBA championship this past summer, is averaging 27.0 points and 11.6 rebounds per game.

Brooklyn Nets hit hard

Star James Harden was among seven Nets players to enter health and safety protocols as of Tuesday evening, according to the NBA. He and Bruce Brown were the latest added, joining LaMarcus Aldridge, DeAndre' Bembry, James Johnson, and Jevon Carter, who were added to the injury report Tuesday morning amidst a COVID outbreak in New York.

The seventh Net on the list was veteran power forward Paul Millsap, who was shelved Monday.

The Nets have been playing short-handed all season after Kyrie Irving refused to get vaccinated, making him unable to play home games because of New York City's vaccine mandate. The team decided not to let him play solely in road games, though there have been rumblings that the team is softening its stance.

Chicago Bulls postpone games with 10 players on reserve list

The Bulls' total number of players who have been sidelined by the NBA's health and safety protocol has now reached 10. Veteran big man Alize Johnson was the latest addition to the team's reserve list, which also includes Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Troy Brown Jr., Coby White, Javonte Green, Matt Thomas, Derrick Jones Jr., Ayo Dosunmu and Stanley Johnson.

Due to the team's depleted roster, the NBA postponed Chicago's next two matchups — Tuesday against Detroit and Thursday at Toronto.

NFL teams add 29 players to reserve/COVID-19 list

According to the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, 29 players were added to the reserve/COVID-19 lists around the league on Tuesday.

Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones and Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey — who was already ruled out for the remainder of the season with an ankle injury — were among the major names included in Tuesday's additions.

Jones and the Chiefs play on Thursday night this week, leaving his status very much up in the air.

Odell Beckham Jr. among nine Los Angeles Rams added to list; team shuts down training complex

Beckham joined eight Rams teammates on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday, bringing L.A.'s total to 13 players amid a recent outbreak.

Rams head coach Sean McVay said the team shut down their training complex in Thousand Oaks, California, and that it will remain closed for at least two days. Prior to that, McVay had said: "Without a doubt, we have never experienced anything of this magnitude as it relates to COVID. This is definitely something that’s been eye-opening."

Los Angeles Lakers cancel practice

Less than 48 hours after he carved up the Orlando Magic with 19 points and six steals, Talen Horton-Tucker tested positive for the virus, forcing the Lakers to cancel practice as they scramble for safety in their own locker room.

Cleveland Browns add eight players to reserve/COVID-19 list

A total of six active Browns players, including wide receiver Jarvis Landry, and a pair of practice-squad players were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday.

Though none of the eight Browns players have been ruled out for Week 15, head coach Kevin Stefanski has preached preparedness.

"We have seen through last season and I have seen it this year, guys step up," Stefanski said Tuesday, via the team's website. "That is what the NFL is about. You are without guys due to injury or otherwise, and guys step up. That is why we have a bunch of players on this team that we trust."

New York Knicks add another player to protocols

Quentin Grimes was the latest Knick to be forced into protocols ahead of the team's primetime matchup with the Warriors. R.J. Barrett and Obi Toppin missed the game as well. The pair was sidelined for the squad's weekend matchup vs. the Bucks.

DEC. 13

NFL requiring booster shots

The league announced Tier 1 and Tier 2 staff who have previously received the vaccine must get a booster shot for the coronavirus by Dec. 27.

That would require coaches, front-office staff and team personnel to get a booster, but not players. Despite players falling under the Tier 1 designation, the mandate doesn't apply to them due to ongoing discussions with the NFL Players Association, per AP.

Several Charlotte Hornets remain sidelined

Despite being cleared to practice Monday, both Mason Plumlee and Jaden McDaniels were members of the Hornets' COVID list, as they remained sidelined during the team's 120-96 loss to Dallas. Charlotte's number of ineligible participants has certainly dwindled (it was at five, including LaMelo Ball, earlier in the month), but the Hornets still remain one of the many teams that have been hampered by the spread.

Pacers coach Rick Carlisle, Raptors team president Masai Ujiri, Celtcis guard Josh Richardson and Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma have all tested positive within the past week as well.

NFL teams place 36 players on reserve/COVID-19 list

On Monday, teams across the NFL added 36 players to the reserve/COVID-19 list, the largest number of additions since the creation of the special designation a year ago, per NFL Network.

In all, 25 active players and 11 practice-squad players were placed on the list.

