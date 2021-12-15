National Football League Urban Meyer fired as Jacksonville Jaguars' coach after 13 games 1 day ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Urban Meyer was fired as head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars early Thursday morning, owner Shad Khan announced.

Meyer signed a five-year contract when he was hired by Jacksonville in January of this year, but he lasted less than a full season with the franchise, putting together a 2-11 record amid multiple controversies.

The Jaguars struggled on the offensive side of the ball, especially during the second half of the season. They averaged 9.1 points in Meyer’s final seven games, which ended with a five-game skid.

Offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell will serve as Jacksonville's interim head coach for the final four games, beginning Sunday against Houston (2-11).

Khan released the following statement in announcing the coaching change:

"Darrell Bevell will serve as interim head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars for the balance of the 2021 season. Darrell succeeds Urban Meyer. After deliberation over many weeks and a thorough analysis of the entirety of Urban's tenure with our team, I am bitterly disappointed to arrive at the conclusion that an immediate change is imperative for everyone. I informed Urban of the change this evening. As I stated in October, regaining our trust and respect was essential. Regrettably, it did not happen.

"Trent Baalke continues as our general manager and will work with Darrell to ensure that our team will be inspired and competitive while representing Jacksonville proudly over our final four games of the season. In the spirit of closure and recharging our players, staff and fan base, I will not comment further until some point following the conclusion of the NFL season."

Khan made the move hours after former Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo told a Florida newspaper that Meyer kicked him during practice in August.

Meyer called Lambo's claims "completely inaccurate" and said there were witnesses to refute the account.

Lambo’s allegation came on the heels of an NFL Network report that said Meyer created tension with multiple run-ins with players and assistants, whom he allegedly called "losers."

Meyer faced other difficulties dating to early in the year, including the February hiring of strength coach Chris Doyle, who was previously accused of racist behavior. He prompted an NFL Players Association investigation after he said vaccination status factored into the team’s roster decisions.

One of Meyer’s most scrutinized decisions came following a Thursday night game at Cincinnati in late September. He chose to stay behind with family instead of flying home with his team and then was seen on video the following night behaving inappropriately with a woman at a bar in Columbus, Ohio — an incident for which he later apologized.

Meyer had found success at every college stop, amassing a 187-32 record with three national championships and seven conference crowns at Bowling Green (2001-02), Utah (2003-04), Florida (2005-10) and Ohio State (2012-18).

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

