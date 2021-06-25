National Football League Colin Cowherd ranks the 10 best players in the NFL right now on 'The Herd' 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The NFL is gearing up for one of the most highly anticipated seasons in a long time.

And this week, Pro Football Focus has been unveiling what it believes to be the top 50 players in the league today. However, Colin Cowherd isn't convinced that PFF has it quite right.

"I disagree with a lot of what they have," he said. "They haven't gotten to their final 10 yet, so before they do, I'm gonna give you my 10 best football players in the NFL."

On Thursday's episode of " The Herd ," Cowherd took a shot at ranking the top 10 players in the NFL — regardless of position value — heading into the 2021-22 season.

Here's how his list shook out, along with some career stats and milestones.

2020-21 stats: 9 sacks, 1 interception, 3 forced fumbles, 50 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 13 QB hits, second-team All-Pro, Pro Bowl

Colin's thoughts: "We think he’s a sack guy. [Khalil Mack] actually has forced 23 fumbles since he entered the league. That’s No. 1. You get the sacks and he’s been a Pro Bowler [nearly] every year in the NFL."

2020-21 season: Allowed one sack on 1,082 snaps, first-team All-Pro, Pro Bowl

Colin's thoughts: "Quenton Nelson, in 1,100 snaps, allowed one sack, and that’s with Phillip Rivers as your quarterback, who has the mobility of this water bottle. So, he is the best interior offensive lineman, I believe, in the NFL. Pro Bowler all three years in the league."

2020-21 season: 4,299 passing yards, 48 touchdowns (led NFL), 70.7 completion percentage (led NFL), 121.5 passer rating (led NFL), NFL MVP, first-team All-Pro, Pro Bowl

Colin's thoughts: "Most seasons with 40-plus touchdown passes. [Aaron Rodgers] was the highest-graded passer last year. Now, I have issues sometimes with his personality. He’s prickly. He’s not always the easiest guy to coach, but I have him at eight."

2020-21 season: 115 receptions, 1,374 receiving yards, 18 touchdowns (led NFL), first-team All-Pro, Pro Bowl

Colin's thoughts: "I think Davante Adams is the second-best receiver in the NFL. … Davante Adams led the NFL in touchdowns, receiving yards, receptions and points per game. He was the highest-rated wide receiver in the NFL last year. I think the best Packer is actually Davante Adams."

2020-21 season: 115 receptions, 1,407 receiving yards, 6 touchdowns, second-team All-Pro, Pro Bowl

Colin's thoughts: "DeAndre Hopkins by an inch over Davante Adams. He’s the only player in the NFL [to have] over 100 catches [and] 1,000 yards in each of his last three seasons. And he’s done it with some dysfunction. Davante Adams has had a great organization, great O-line, Aaron Rodgers. DeAndre has put up those numbers with a mess — or a team like Arizona that’s still building, so I give him a little break for that."

2020-21 season: 105 receptions, 1,416 receiving yards (led NFL), 11 touchdowns (led NFL), first-team All-Pro, Pro Bowl

Colin's thoughts: "Travis Kelce, I think, is on his way to becoming the greatest tight end of all time. He was the highest-graded player in the NFL last year — any position. Five straight years with over 1,000 yards. That’s the most [in] NFL history for a tight end. … I think he’s as great as any tight end I’ve ever seen in the league."

2020-21 season: 4,212 passing yards, 40 touchdowns, 68.8 completion percentage, 105.1 passer rating, Pro Bowl

Colin's thoughts: "Nine years in the league, eight playoffs, and most of it — unlike Aaron Rodgers — behind a below-average offensive line … [Russell Wilson] is also in a much tougher division than Aaron Rodgers. First quarterback in league history [to have a] winning record in each of his first nine years in the NFL."

2020-21 season: 4,740 passing yards, 38 touchdowns, 66.3 completion percentage, second-team All-Pro, Pro Bowl

Colin's thoughts: "Highest passer rating. Little banged up from time to time. Got overwhelmed in the Super Bowl. Highest winning percentage of any quarterback. Now he did inherit Andy Reid, great owner, great GM, good O-line, best tight end ever. Some of that gifting… I’m downgrading [Patrick Mahomes] a smidge."

2020-21 season: 4,633 passing yards, 40 touchdowns, 65.7 completion percentage, Super Bowl champion, Super Bowl MVP

Colin's thoughts: "Well, Tom Brady keeps beating [Mahomes]. Three straight games. So winning matters. I think Tom is the best pre-snap guy in the league right now, best film guy. I think he orchestrates the pocket. I think he’s the best teammate … the best leader … the best clutch quarterback."

2020-21 season: 13.5 sacks, 45 tackles, 4 forced fumbles, 14 tackles for loss, 28 QB hits, NFL Defensive Player of the Year, first-team All-Pro, Pro Bowl

Colin's thoughts: "Aaron Donald is the best defensive lineman I have ever seen. Reggie White is close. As an interior defensive lineman, he leads the NFL in sacks and quarterback hits and quarterback pressures since entering the league. … He gets doubled on every snap, and still, unblockable. And what’s amazing about him, you watch this film [and] it’s cartoonish. Realize every offensive coordinator on every snap says, ‘All we gotta do is block Aaron Donald.’"

Check out Cowherd's full video below:

