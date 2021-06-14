Green Bay Packers
1 hour ago

Colin Cowherd broke out his general manager hat on Monday morning. 

The Aaron Rodgers-Green Bay Packers saga is still moving at warp speed, and most recently, a lot of the attention has turned to Rodgers' backup – second-year quarterback Jordan Love, the 26th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. 

Mixed reviews have come out of Packers OTAs regarding Love's readiness to be the starter, but the consensus is that with each passing day, he's gotten better. 

In fact, "Go Long" founder Tyler Dunne joined Cowherd on Monday's version of "The Herd," and said that some players in the Packers' locker room are ready to move on from Rodgers and go all-in on Love.

"I think the best way to show Jordan Love's progress is, there's a player on the offensive side of the ball and when I talked to him earlier this offseason, the way he put it was, ‘I’m closer to being the Green Bay Packers starting quarterback than Jordan is.' He was a skeptic to say the least. But you go through OTAs, you go through minicamp … and he's a believer. He believes, ‘Look, if Aaron Rodgers doesn’t wanna be our quarterback, let's go. Let's get behind Jordan Love.'

"I really do think there are players on this roster who not only believe in Jordan Love, they're ready to move forward post-Aaron Rodgers."

That, in fact, is a crazy thing to hear considering Rodgers was last year's NFL MVP and has led the Packers to the NFC Championship Game in each of the past two seasons.

In other words, he's still at the peak of his powers. 

However, given Dunne's report, and the fact that Packers president Mark Murphy just last week called Rodgers a "complicated fella," maybe it's not so farfetched to think that Rodgers has taken his last snap as a Packer. 

But Cowherd isn't giving up that easy. 

On Monday, Colin – who woke up at 3:45 a.m. on Monday morning – laid out what he believes to be the first step in a reconciliation between Rodgers and the Green Bay organization: a joint press release. 

"If I was the Packers, I would just say, ‘Hey, I’ll trade you once the season starts," he said. "I'll move you over to the AFC.' … But that's not gonna happen probably, right? Green Bay has been defiant. ‘We’re not trading him.' So I'm gonna trust them at their word.

"I do believe that this is so intense now and so public, you've gotta offer some sort of press release to just bring the juice down a little. … I'm gonna make a prediction, that if Aaron's not traded, this is what the press release will look like."

In Cowherd's opinion, the above response from both parties would make all in the Cheesehead universe joyous once again.

"Green Bay acknowledges, ‘We should have been more transparent.’ Aaron acknowledges, ‘Hey, we had some small differences.’ I do think, you have to, at some point, address it."

Monday's press release idea comes on the heels of Cowherd saying last week that Green Bay should have followed Seattle's blueprint on how to deal with your superstar QB.

"Seattle listens to Russell [Wilson]," Cowherd said on Monday. "Tampa listens to Tom [Brady]. … It's ok. You're not giving up control of the franchise, Green Bay."

Green Bay has a limited amount of time to rectify its differences with Rodgers, or even Colin's PR wizardry might not be enough to salvage the relationship.

