Colin Cowherd debates Dak Prescott or other QBs in 'Dis or Dak'

America's Team is back in the saddle.

The Dallas Cowboys (2-1) lead the NFC East heading into Week 4 with Dak Prescott, who is leading the NFL in completions (77.5%), at the helm.

And in response to this feat, Colin Cowherd decided to play "Dis or Dak?" – in which he picks if would take Prescott or another quarterback over the next five years. – on Thursday's edition of " The Herd . "

Here's how Cowherd's list shook out, along with a little analysis of each QB.

Dis or Dak: Dis

Colin’s thoughts: "That’s an easier one because I think [Mahomes] is just a generational talent: arm, movement. And I think most people – even Dak fans – would agree."

Dis or Dak: Dak

Colin’s thoughts: "I think he’s a bigger, sturdier body. I think he’s more mature [than Mayfield]. I like a lot of intangibles."

Dis or Dak: Dak

Colin’s thoughts: "Dak is a less reckless player. I don’t think either has a beautiful throwing motion. I don’t think either is an artistic thrower of the football, but I think with Dak I get more consistent accuracy [than with Darnold]."

Dis or Dak: Dis

Colin’s thoughts: "This is closer than people would think. I would say Herbert because I think from what I’ve seen in Year 2 , he just keeps getting better and better . … Over five years, Dak may be better for a year – I believe that – but if it’s five, I think Herbert for three and a half will start to pull away."

Dis or Dak: Dak

Colin’s thoughts: "Very close. Dak by an inch. I haven’t seen a ton of Burrow. I like his situational awareness , but Burrow – we saw this two weeks ago – still has those games where you’re like, ‘Cover your eyes. This is awful.’ Dak’s out of that space, so Dak’s floor is much higher right now than Burrow’s. I think Burrow as a natural thrower is better, but I would take Dak over the next five [years]."

Dis or Dak: Dak

Colin’s thoughts: "Probably Dak by an inch. … Derek’s a better thrower of the football. A natural thrower, [but] Dak has a sort of innate confidence. … I think Derek sometimes – a little bit – needs support."

Dis or Dak: Dis

Colin’s thoughts: "I think [ Josh Allen ] is different. Bigger, stronger, more mobile, ridiculous arm. I don’t get the critics. … I said when he got drafted, he’s wild. He’s the wild pony in the barn that's knocking everything over. … His ceiling is higher, higher than Mahomes. He’s that good."

Dis or Dak: Dak

Colin’s thoughts: "Yeah, Dak. Dak doesn’t shrink in big spots."

Dis or Dak: Dis

Colin’s thoughts: "Matt is such a natural – I mean, you’re seeing it three games. It’s so easy. He’s just such an easy thrower of the football. … He’s that gifted."

Dis or Dak: Dak

Colin’s thoughts: "Dak Prescott by an inch, and I’ll tell you why: I don’t know about Kyler’s leadership skills. I hear things that are very interesting from players in the league … Again, Kyler throws a more beautiful football. Kyler is more brilliant as a playmaker. Five years? Dak is beloved by every single person in that organization. Kyler isn’t. Kyler has his critics even in the locker room. That’s why they went out and got J.J. Watt and AJ Green. They wanted veteran leadership."

Dis or Dak: Dis

Colin’s thoughts: "Russell, to me, is a better version of Kyler. … I don’t think we’ve ever seen anybody quite like Russell. I think Kyler’s the closest part of it, but I don’t think he’s Russell. Top to bottom, leadership, pre - snap, teamwork, optimism, hope, health. I mean, Kyler already got hurt last year. Russell Wilson’s been playing this game for 20 years – going back to when he was a little kid – he’s never been hurt."

Dis or Dak: Dak

Colin’s thoughts: "Aaron’s a better player, but the minute Aaron said 50/50 on retirement , I have no idea what’s going on. … I thought when Aaron said that, it was a huge public mistake. … It’s all fun, he’s happy Aaron after they beat the Niners , but what if [the Packers] go on a four-game losing streak? I don’t know what I’m getting."

Dis or Dak: Dis

Colin’s thoughts: "Lamar wins 80% of his games and I think I spend at least an hour a week defending Lamar. … I’d probably – this morning – give Lamar the edge, but it wouldn’t be a huge edge. … I’d be an inch because I do think he does one thing so well [that] he doesn’t have to do everything well. I feel with Dak, he kinda does everything at a B+ level. With Lamar, I think he does one thing at an A+ level and I don’t really care about a lot of the other stuff."

