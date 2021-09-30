National Football League By The Numbers: Jaguars look for first win in Thursday tilt with Bengals 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

A lot is on the line for the Jaguars on Thursday.

Jacksonville will face off with Cincinnati tonight, looking not to make history, but to avoid it.

Here are the numbers that define Thursday Night Football in Week 4.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS (0-3) at CINCINNATI BENGALS (2-1, -7.5)

8:20 p.m. ET on NFL NETWORK

Matchup: This is the third straight season the Bengals and Jaguars will face each other, with the Jaguars winning in 2019 and the Bengals winning in 2020. It's a matchup of the last two No. 1 Picks in the NFL Draft: Joe Burrow in 2020 and Trevor Lawrence in 2021. The QB matchup is also a rematch of the 2020 CFP National Championship Game, when Burrow’s LSU Tigers defeated Lawrence’s Clemson Tigers, 42-25.

The Numbers

18: The Jaguars have lost 18 straight games and 10 straight road games, both the longest active streaks in the NFL.

5: With another loss, the Jaguars would become just the fifth team in NFL history to lose 19+ consecutive games.

100: Jamal Agnew is the first player in NFL history to score a touchdown of 100+ yards in back-to-back games.

-8: The Jaguars have the worst turnover differential (-8) in the NFL. They also have the most turnovers (9).

286: Joe Mixon is second in the NFL in rushing yards (286).

9: Ja’Marr Chase is one of nine players in NFL history to record 4+ receiving TDs in his first three career games (first since Calvin Ridley in 2018).

