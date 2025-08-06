National Football League Cleveland Browns 'More Likely' to Have 4 QBs on Active Roster? Published Aug. 6, 2025 12:53 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Cleveland Browns have a lot of quarterbacks, all of whom feel they have a chance of making the 53-man roster. But, like, four of them?

Cleveland is considered "more likely" to carry four quarterbacks than three on its active roster for the 2025 NFL season, according to ESPN. The Browns have added five quarterbacks this offseason, with Deshaun Watson expected to miss the 2025 season due to a ruptured Achilles tendon: Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel, Shedeur Sanders and Tyler Huntley.

The 40-year-old Flacco, who played for the Browns in 2023, posted a 90.5 passer rating across six starts and eight appearances total for the Indianapolis Colts last season; Pickett, a 2022 first-round draft pick of the Pittsburgh Steelers, backed up Jalen Hurts on the Philadelphia Eagles last season and has made 25 career NFL starts.

Cleveland selected Gabriel, a 2024 Heisman Trophy finalist, with the No. 94 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft out of Oregon; it then traded up to the No. 144 pick to select Sanders, the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year, out of Colorado.

Huntley, who was signed by the Browns earlier this week, has made 14 career NFL starts. Of late, Sanders has been dealing with "arm soreness," while Pickett recently returned from a hamstring injury.

In the meantime, Sanders is getting the starting nod in the Browns' preseason opener on the road against the Carolina Panthers on Friday night. The Browns open the 2025 regular season at home against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 7 (1 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app).

