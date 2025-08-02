National Football League Browns Rookie QB Shedeur Sanders Misses Team Drills With 'Arm Soreness' Published Aug. 2, 2025 3:27 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Shedeur Sanders is having his moments in Cleveland Browns training camp, but a blip has emerged on the radar.

The Browns announced that the rookie quarterback was held out of team drills on Saturday due to "arm soreness." Meanwhile, quarterback and trade acquisition Kenny Pickett returned to action from a hamstring injury for individual drills on Saturday.

Sanders is in a four-way competition to be the Browns' 2025 starting quarterback with the aforementioned Pickett, veteran Joe Flacco and fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel.

"It's next man up," Pickett said after Saturday's practice. "When you're not in a competition, I think you're losing ground. I think that's the nature of the business, the nature of the game. It's great for those two guys [Flacco and Gabriel] to get extra reps, but me and Shedeur have got to get back out there."

Sanders' selection surprised many, as the Browns traded up to select the 2024 Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year with the No. 144 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft after already taking Gabriel, a 2024 Heisman finalist, with the No. 94 pick. Earlier this week, Browns owner Jimmy Haslam said that the decision to select Sanders was that of Executive Vice President of Football Operations Andrew Berry after speculation that Haslam requested his front office to draft Sanders.

Cleveland opens its 2025 preseason on the road against the Carolina Panthers on Aug. 8.

