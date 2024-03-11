National Football League Christian Wilkins agrees to four-year, $110M deal with Raiders Updated Mar. 11, 2024 3:30 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Standout defensive tackle Christian Wilkins has agreed to a four-year contract worth up to $110 million with the Las Vegas Raiders, per multiple reports.

The 2019 first-round draft pick has spent his entire career with the Miami Dolphins and has recorded 355 career tackles, 20.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and one interception. He has only missed five games in his five-year tenure with Miami and led all defensive tackles in snaps played last season, recording a career-high nine sacks in the process.

Now, Wilkins will complement pro bowler Maxx Crosby on the Raiders' defensive line as new head coach Antonio Pierce and general manager Tom Telesco build out their squad.

The two-time first-team All-ACC defensive lineman was part of the Clemson Tigers squad that defeated Alabama in the College Football Playoff National Championship in 2017.

