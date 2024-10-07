National Football League
Chiefs WR Rashee Rice likely out for the season with LCL injury
Oct. 7, 2024

Kansas City Chiefs standout wide receiver Rashee Rice is expected to be out for the remainder of the season after more tests Monday revealed he injured his lateral collateral ligament.

According to a report from NFL Media, Rice met with Dr. Dan Cooper, who currently serves as the Dallas Cowboys team doctor and is "one of the nation's experts on knees." 

The diagnosis was Rice needs his LCL repaired, contrary to previous reports that he tore his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL). That could put his recovery time at 3-4 months, essentially ending his season.

Rice is expected to have surgery Tuesday, according to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport.

The Chiefs initially put Rice on injured reserve last week after he suffered a knee injury in Kansas City's 17-10 victory over the Chargers on Sept. 29. 

The Chiefs' leading wide receiver hurt his knee when quarterback Patrick Mahomes collided with him trying to make a tackle after an interception.

Can Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs overcome key injuries, including Rashee Rice's? | The Facility

Can Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs overcome key injuries, including Rashee Rice's? | The Facility

No official diagnosis was given by the team, as head coach Andy Reid said that the medical staff was waiting for the swelling to subside before they did another round of imaging this week to get a fuller picture of the damage. 

While the team still has not released an official statement regarding Rice's status, Rapoport stated his "long-term outlook is said to be positive."

Rice is the latest playmaker for the Chiefs who has suffered a major injury. Fellow receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown is also out for the regular season, while running back Isiah Pacheco is sidelined until November. If Kansas City decides to deal for another receiver, it has until the trade deadline on Nov. 5.

