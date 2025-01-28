National Football League
Chiefs vs. Eagles History: Previous games results, scores, record
Published Jan. 28, 2025 10:47 a.m. ET
Super Bowl LIX is set to feature a thrilling matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. Before these teams compete on the NFL's grandest stage, keep reading to take a look back at their previous encounters.
How many times have the Chiefs played the Eagles?
The Kansas City Chiefs have played the Philadelphia Eagles a total of 11 times. The Chiefs lead the series 6-5-0.
Chiefs vs. Eagles History
- 11/20/2023: Eagles 21, Chiefs 17
- 2/12/2023*: Chiefs 38, Eagles 35
- 10/3/2021: Chiefs 42, Eagles 30
- 9/17/2017: Chiefs 27, Eagles 20
- 9/19/2013: Chiefs 26, Eagles 16
- 9/27/2009: Eagles 34, Chiefs 14
- 10/02/2005: Eagles 37, Chiefs 31
- 11/29/2001: Eagles 23, Chiefs 10
- 9/27/1998: Chiefs 24, Eagles 21
- 10/11/1992: Chiefs 24, Eagles 17
- 10/22/1972: Eagles 21, Chiefs 20
*Super Bowl LVII
When do the Chiefs and Eagles next play each other?
The Chiefs and Eagles will face off for the 12th time on February 9, 2025, in Super Bowl LIX. This matchup will become the ninth repeat Super Bowl matchup in NFL history.
