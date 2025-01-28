National Football League Chiefs vs. Eagles History: Previous games results, scores, record Published Jan. 28, 2025 10:47 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Super Bowl LIX is set to feature a thrilling matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles . Before these teams compete on the NFL's grandest stage, keep reading to take a look back at their previous encounters.

How many times have the Chiefs played the Eagles?

The Kansas City Chiefs have played the Philadelphia Eagles a total of 11 times. The Chiefs lead the series 6-5-0.

Chiefs vs. Eagles History

*Super Bowl LVII

When do the Chiefs and Eagles next play each other?

The Chiefs and Eagles will face off for the 12th time on February 9, 2025, in Super Bowl LIX. This matchup will become the ninth repeat Super Bowl matchup in NFL history.

