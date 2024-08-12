National Football League Chiefs' Andy Reid says wide receiver 'Hollywood' Brown won't need surgery for shoulder injury Published Aug. 12, 2024 6:34 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid said wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown did not need surgery for the shoulder injury he suffered in the team's preseason opener in Jacksonville.

Brown spent Saturday night in a Jacksonville hospital before being released Sunday morning and was not present for Monday's practice.

"They were able to get the joint back in place without surgery, which is a positive," Reid said. "We'll just see on the recovery. He's back in Kansas City now. He stayed over in Jacksonville until they got that thing situated."

Reid said after Saturday's game that Brown suffered a sternoclavicular posterior dislocation.

Reid also compared Brown's injury to the same situation former Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill dealt with in the 2019 regular-season opener. Hill missed four games before returning.

Reid, however, didn't commit to a similar timeline for Brown with the regular-season opener against the Baltimore Ravens on Sept. 5.

"We'll see how that goes," Reid said.

Brown's absence for upcoming practices — and perhaps Week 1 — leaves a hole in Kansas City's offense.

The Chiefs signed Brown to a one-year deal in March as part of a retooled wide receiver group. The Chiefs then selected Xavier Worthy in the first round of the draft.

Reid said he believes the team has depth at the position.

"The positive there is he's going to be back," Reid said of Brown. "But without him in there — his experience and that in the league — but we've also got other guys who can step in and play. We'll be OK there. We're pulling for him to get back."

Worthy agreed with his coach.

"Obviously, he's a key to our offense, so just getting him back," Worthy said. "I think he's in pretty good spirits. He's just looking to come back and get back ready to work."

The Chiefs have options to play alongside Worthy and Rashee Rice during Brown's absence. And Skyy Moore, Kadarius Toney, Mecole Hardman and Justin Watson, among others, could continue rotating with the first-team offense during practices.

But the Chiefs will miss Brown's speed while he is out.

"You miss the aspect of two speedsters on the field," Worthy said. "Obviously, you got Travis (Kelce), Rashee (Rice), but just him being on the field with me and all the rest, it would be a huge threat."

Reporting by The Associated Press.

