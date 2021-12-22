National Football League Chiefs top Nick Wright's NFL tiers heading into Week 16 6 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Kansas City Chiefs continue to chug along, winners of seven straight games, the longest current win streak in the NFL.

As such, it should come as no surprise that they once again claim the top spot in Nick Wright 's weekly tiers list.

But as the playoff picture becomes increasingly clear, there has been some movement in the rankings, which Wright broke down Wednesday on "First Things First."

Nick Wright unveils his NFL Tiers ahead of Week 16

Each tier is headlined by the squad with the best odds to win the Super Bowl, as provided by FOX Bet.

THOSE WHO MUST NOT BE NAMED: Atlanta Falcons , Las Vegas Raiders , Philadelphia Eagles , Washington Football Team , New York Giants , Carolina Panthers, Seattle Seahawks, Denver Broncos , Cleveland Browns

Best Super Bowl odds: Eagles +7500

Wright's thoughts: "This is the part of the league that has not yet been eliminated … Apology to Philly fans, but these are those who must not be named."

HAPPY TO BE HERE: Miami Dolphins , Minnesota Vikings , Tennessee Titans , New Orleans Saints

Best Super Bowl odds: Vikings, Saints +10000

Wright's thoughts: "These teams are just happy to still be in the conversation. The Dolphins are winners of six straight. The Titans, to be totally honest, are not happy to be here, but they are playing so terribly but also are going to make the playoffs. We have to put them on the bottom row."

AFC NORTH SQUID GAME: Baltimore Ravens , Pittsburgh Steelers , Cincinnati Bengals

Best Super Bowl odds: Ravens, Bengals +3500

Wright's thoughts: "Four enter, one remains. Browns, you're already out. Ravens, Steelers, Bengals — only one of these teams is making the postseason. None of them look terribly dangerous in the postseason."

OBVIOUSLY FLAWED: Buffalo Bills , Arizona Cardinals , New England Patriots

Best Super Bowl odds: Patriots +1000

Wright's thoughts: "The Bills cannot beat good teams. The Patriots cannot trust their quarterback, and the Cardinals cannot not be coached by Kliff Kingsbury."

LEGITIMATELY SCARY: Los Angeles Chargers , Indianapolis Colts , San Francisco 49ers

Best Super Bowl odds: Colts +2000

Wright's thoughts: "All of these teams should terrify their round one opponent. Any of them that makes the playoffs would almost assuredly make it via the wild card. They would be on the road and a legitimate chance for a round-one upset. These are some of the hottest teams in football as of late."

PUT IT ALL TOGETHER: Los Angeles Rams , Tampa Bay Buccaneers , Dallas Cowboys

Best Super Bowl odds: Buccaneers +650

Wright's thoughts: "If these teams put it all together, they can beat anybody. We know each of these teams individually this season have played a game where the offense looks like a top-three offense and a game where the defense looks like a legitimately dominant defense. How often, though, do those games happen at the same time?"

NO. 1 CONTENDERS: Green Bay Packers

Super Bowl odds: +450

FAVORITES: Kansas City Chiefs

Super Bowl odds: +450

Wright's thoughts: "This is how the season started: with these top two tiers, with the Chiefs as the favorites and Green Bay as the No. 1 contenders. Right now, as we are approaching Christmas, this is the Super Bowl that we are going to get. The Packers have been outstanding post-Week 1. The Chiefs have been the best team in football, arguably on both sides of the football, for the last two months."

