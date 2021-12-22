Chiefs top Nick Wright's NFL tiers heading into Week 16
The Kansas City Chiefs continue to chug along, winners of seven straight games, the longest current win streak in the NFL.
As such, it should come as no surprise that they once again claim the top spot in Nick Wright's weekly tiers list.
But as the playoff picture becomes increasingly clear, there has been some movement in the rankings, which Wright broke down Wednesday on "First Things First."
Each tier is headlined by the squad with the best odds to win the Super Bowl, as provided by FOX Bet.
THOSE WHO MUST NOT BE NAMED: Atlanta Falcons, Las Vegas Raiders, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Football Team, New York Giants, Carolina Panthers, Seattle Seahawks, Denver Broncos, Cleveland Browns
Best Super Bowl odds: Eagles +7500
Wright's thoughts: "This is the part of the league that has not yet been eliminated … Apology to Philly fans, but these are those who must not be named."
HAPPY TO BE HERE: Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings, Tennessee Titans, New Orleans Saints
Best Super Bowl odds: Vikings, Saints +10000
Wright's thoughts: "These teams are just happy to still be in the conversation. The Dolphins are winners of six straight. The Titans, to be totally honest, are not happy to be here, but they are playing so terribly but also are going to make the playoffs. We have to put them on the bottom row."
AFC NORTH SQUID GAME: Baltimore Ravens, Pittsburgh Steelers, Cincinnati Bengals
Best Super Bowl odds: Ravens, Bengals +3500
Wright's thoughts: "Four enter, one remains. Browns, you're already out. Ravens, Steelers, Bengals — only one of these teams is making the postseason. None of them look terribly dangerous in the postseason."
OBVIOUSLY FLAWED: Buffalo Bills, Arizona Cardinals, New England Patriots
Best Super Bowl odds: Patriots +1000
Wright's thoughts: "The Bills cannot beat good teams. The Patriots cannot trust their quarterback, and the Cardinals cannot not be coached by Kliff Kingsbury."
LEGITIMATELY SCARY: Los Angeles Chargers, Indianapolis Colts, San Francisco 49ers
Best Super Bowl odds: Colts +2000
Wright's thoughts: "All of these teams should terrify their round one opponent. Any of them that makes the playoffs would almost assuredly make it via the wild card. They would be on the road and a legitimate chance for a round-one upset. These are some of the hottest teams in football as of late."
PUT IT ALL TOGETHER: Los Angeles Rams, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Dallas Cowboys
Best Super Bowl odds: Buccaneers +650
Wright's thoughts: "If these teams put it all together, they can beat anybody. We know each of these teams individually this season have played a game where the offense looks like a top-three offense and a game where the defense looks like a legitimately dominant defense. How often, though, do those games happen at the same time?"
NO. 1 CONTENDERS: Green Bay Packers
Super Bowl odds: +450
FAVORITES: Kansas City Chiefs
Super Bowl odds: +450
Wright's thoughts: "This is how the season started: with these top two tiers, with the Chiefs as the favorites and Green Bay as the No. 1 contenders. Right now, as we are approaching Christmas, this is the Super Bowl that we are going to get. The Packers have been outstanding post-Week 1. The Chiefs have been the best team in football, arguably on both sides of the football, for the last two months."