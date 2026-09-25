Matt LaFleur, Tucker Kraft Candid About Packers' 'Humbling' Loss To Falcons, Boos

That sound you hear on the side of your home isn't a bird or squirrel in your gutter. It's Bijan Robinson still running past the Green Bay Packers' defense.

Every year in the NFL, it feels like at least one team begins the season 0-2 and then pulls off a stunning Week 3 victory. And that's exactly what the Falcons, who entered Week 3 at 0-2, did on Thursday night, dismantling the Packers in their home crib, 35-14.

After throwing an interception on the opening possession, Michael Penix Jr. — who was making his first start of 2026 after suffering a season-ending knee injury in Week 11 of last year — and the Falcons' offense settled in, out-scoring the Packers 35-7 following Green Bay's touchdown the second time it touched the ball. Through it all, Packers fans were consistently booing the home team, a sound that progressively grew louder.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur was honest about the team's prime-time disappointment.

"Three games in, certainly, we're nowhere near where we need to be," LaFleur said in his postgame press conference, according to WBAY-TV Sports. "We know it's going to get loud. You got to ignore the noise and just focus on what we can do better. …

"It was a humbling night. We got to find solutions and just come back ready to work and try to figure out what we do well because, right now, I don't know what we're doing well offensively."

Atlanta outgained Green Bay in total yards, 498-328, with the Packers rushing for just 22 yards. As for their own ground game, the Falcons got 194 yards and two scores on the ground from 2025 All-Pro Bijan Robinson, who rushed for 6.7 yards per carry. Meanwhile, Brian Robinson rushed for 50 yards and a score of his own in a combined 242-yard rushing performance for Atlanta, while wide receiver Drake London came down with nine receptions for 194 yards.

The Packers opened the season by blowing a 22-10 lead on the road to the Minnesota Vikings with 5:09 remaining in the third quarter, with Minnesota finishing the game on a 29-0 run. Then, Green Bay overcame a 10-point deficit on the road against the New York Jets with 11:04 remaining in the fourth quarter, going on to win in overtime, 20-17.

In all, the Packers' offense is last in the NFL in rushing yards (48.7 per game), 20th in points (18.7 per game), 16th in total yards (315.3 per game) and sixth in passing yards (266.7 per game). Meanwhile, quarterback Jordan Love owns an 83.5 passer rating and has completed only 52.4% of his passes.

While LaFleur was blunt about the team faithful booing them on Thursday night, tight end Tucker Kraft had a different take on the matter.

"That's pretty tough. Like, everyone pictures Lambeau Field and not boos. I don't picture boos. I picture my home stadium. That's tough. It's pretty disappointing, especially for a home opener," Kraft said in a postgame press conference, per NBC26. "It's pretty disappointing. It's not going to help us win. Like I don't know what people think that's going to rally us or something like that. But we're grown men. We're mentally strong enough, capable enough to get back on the field and play ball.

"But it'd probably be much easier with the 70,000 people behind us rather than opposing us."

Kraft, who signed a four-year, $75 million extension with the Packers earlier this month, finished the Week 3 loss with four receptions for 26 yards and has just nine catches on the year.

The Packers and Falcons each have road tilts next week, with Green Bay playing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta facing off against the NFC South-rival New Orleans Saints.