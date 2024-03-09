Chiefs, Chris Jones reportedly agree to five-year deal with $95 million guaranteed
Chris Jones has agreed to a five-year deal to remain with the Kansas City Chiefs, NFL Network reported Saturday. The deal includes $95 million guaranteed.
The two-time first-team All-Pro defensive tackle was a critical part of Kansas City's defensive line, especially en route to the franchise's second consecutive Super Bowl victory. Jones recorded 30 total tackles during the 2023 regular season, and eight in the postseason, with four of them coming against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII.
In 16 games, Jones recorded team highs with 29 quarterback hits and 13 tackles for loss. On his way to securing his fifth consecutive Pro Bowl honor and a second straight first-team All-Pro nod, he also registered 10.5 sacks, tied for 17th in the league. It was his third season with double-digit sacks.
The former AFC Defensive Player of the Year has tallied 65.0 career sacks (minus-457.0 yards), which is the second-most in the NFL among defensive tackles since he entered the league in 2016. Jones has recorded the fifth-most sacks in franchise history since sacks became an official stat in 1982.
Jones, 29, has spent all eight seasons of his NFL career with the Chiefs, who selected him in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft.
