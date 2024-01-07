National Football League
Chiefs DT Chris Jones picks up $1.25 million bonus with sack against Chargers
Published Jan. 7, 2024 7:25 p.m. ET

Chris Jones got what he needed in the Kansas City Chiefs' season finale against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, picking up his 10th sack in the third quarter to collect a $1.25 million bonus.

An exuberant Jones ran to the sideline and was swarmed by his teammates after dropping Easton Stick for an 11-yard loss. Jones had clearly been going after his money, generating 12 pressures on 31 pass rush snaps, according to NFL Next Gen Stats.

Whether Jones would get the half-sack needed to claim his bonus was one of the few storylines worth watching in a mostly unimportant game. The Chiefs had already locked up the AFC West and the No. 3 seed in the conference, allowing them to rest quarterback Patrick Mahomes and other key players.

Travis Kelce was also inactive, ending the star tight end's chance to reach the 1,000-yard mark for the eighth straight season. And with Kelce not playing, there was no reason for his girlfriend, pop superstar Taylor Swift, to make the trip to SoFi Stadum before attending the Golden Globes in Beverly Hills on Sunday night.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

