Chicago Bears next head coach odds: Ben Johnson favored; McCarthy rising
Chicago Bears next head coach odds: Ben Johnson favored; McCarthy rising

Published Jan. 15, 2025 2:05 p.m. ET

Who's going to coach the Bears next season?

At this point, one football fan's guess is just as good as the next's.

Caleb Williams thought it was going to be the Lions offensive coordinator, but that text conversation proved a hoax

But is it possible that this prank was actually nothing more than foreshadowing? Let's check out the odds for the Bears next head coach at Bet365.

Chicago Bears next permanent head coach odds

Ben Johnson (DET OC): +175 (bet $10 to win $27.50 total)
Mike McCarthy (Former DAL HC): +300 (bet $10 to win $40 total)
Kliff Kingsbury (WSH OC): +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)
Aaron Glenn (DET DC): +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)
Brian Flores (MIN DC): +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)
Pete Carroll (Former SEA HC): +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)
Todd Monken (BAL OC): +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)
Marcus Freeman (ND HC): +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

The prank said Johnson and the odds say the same thing. 

The Lions offensive coordinator has been in line for a head coaching position each of the last two offseasons, and it appears the same will be the case this offseason, after the Detroit offense was dominant once again.

Detroit led the NFL in scoring (33.2 points per game) and was one of two teams to average over 400 yards per game this season (409.5), just behind the Ravens (424.9). 

Second on the board is a longtime head coach who just stopped being a head coach this week in McCarthy. He parted ways with the Cowboys on Monday, and is thought to be in the running to land with Chicago. 

McCarthy won Super Bowl XLV as head coach of the Packers nearly 15 years ago, and most recently coached Dallas for five seasons, making three playoff appearances. 

In those five seasons, McCarthy put together a 49-35 regular-season record, and went 1-3 in the postseason.

Lastly, also making an appearance on the oddsboard is Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman. 

In just his third full season as head coach, Freeman has led the Irish to the CFP title game, where they will face Ohio State on Jan. 20.

