National Football League Chargers WR Mike Williams' ACL injury speeds up Quentin Johnston development plan Published Sep. 25, 2023 2:25 p.m. ET

The Los Angeles Chargers prepared this offseason for the potential of injury to one of their star receivers.

Just three weeks into the regular season, head coach Brandon Staley will have to break glass and use first-round selection Quentin Johnston more often after the news that big-bodied receiver Mike Williams suffered a torn ACL in his left knee on Sunday, ending his season.

It's the latest setback for what has been an injury-plagued career for the talented Clemson product. Williams missed four games last season with a high-ankle sprain, and also was out for L.A.'s postseason loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars because of a back issue.

Williams, who turns 29 in October, is in the second year of a three-year, $60 million contract he signed in March 2022.

The Chargers drafted Johnston as insurance in case starters Williams or Keenan Allen were out for an extended period. L.A.'s third receiver, Josh Palmer, has proven he's ready to handle more of a workload, with eight catches for 83 yards and a score through three games.

In Johnston, the Chargers have a receiver with a similar skill set to Williams. At 6-foot-4 and 215 pounds with a wide wingspan, Johnston can win contested catches deep down the field. He's also blessed with the suddenness and run-after-catch ability to make things happen in the quick game. Johnston has not received much workload through the first part of the regular season.

"He's going to continue to improve as we go on," Staley said about Johnston. "He'll earn more and more playing time the more that he continues to show up on the practice field and in the games, getting into a rhythm. I like where he has progressed."

Johnston has just five catches for 26 yards on eight targets and has played a total of 48 offensive snaps through three games. Because of Johnston's unique ability as a big guy with quickness, the Chargers could use the TCU product more on plays near the line of scrimmage like slants, bubble screens and jet sweeps to get the ball in his hands quickly.

"He is going to make a bunch of plays," Chargers offensive coordinator Kellen Moore said about Johnston. "He is going to make a couple that he wants back. He's going to make a couple of, maybe, alignment mistakes. But that happens when you're a young guy, the first time out there."

At 1-2, the Chargers are scratching and clawing to remain in the AFC playoff conversation. Having a talented player like Johnston already at their disposal should help quarterback Justin Herbert and the rest of L.A.'s offense, so they do not miss a beat with Williams out.

Allen, 31, remains L.A.'s No. 1 receiver and Herbert's top target. The Cal product leads the Chargers in receptions (32), receiving yards (402) and targets (39) through three games. On Sunday against the Vikings, Allen had 18 catches, tying for the third-most in a regular-season game in NFL history, for 215 yards.

The Chargers are No. 4 in the NFL in passing yards, averaging 308.7 yards per game. Next week they host the Raiders, who are allowing a 74.8% completion percentage, 30th in the league.

Eric D. Williams has reported on the NFL for more than a decade, covering the Los Angeles Rams for Sports Illustrated, the Los Angeles Chargers for ESPN and the Seattle Seahawks for the Tacoma News Tribune. Follow him on Twitter at @eric_d_williams .

