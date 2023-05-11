National Football League Los angeles Chargers 2023 schedule, predictions for wins and losses Published May. 11, 2023 9:55 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The NFL's 2023 schedule has been released. While a lot is bound to change from early May to the start of each game, here are our best guesses as to how the Chargers will fare from week to week — and their final record at the end of the campaign.

Week 1 (Sunday, Sept. 10) — vs. Miami Dolphins, 4:25 p.m.: W

Week 2 (Sunday, Sept. 17) — at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m.: W

Week 3 (Sunday, Sept. 24) — at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m.: W

Week 4 (Sunday, Oct. 1) — vs. Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 p.m.: W

Week 5 BYE WEEK

Week 6 (Monday, Oct. 16) — vs. Dallas Cowboys, 8:15 p.m.: L

Week 7 (Sunday, Oct. 22) — at Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 p.m.: W

Week 8 (Sunday, Oct. 29) — vs. Chicago Bears, 8:20 p.m.: W

Week 9 (Monday, Nov. 6) — at New York Jets, 8:15 p.m.: W

Week 10 (Sunday, Nov. 12) — vs. Detroit Lions, 4:05 p.m.: W

Week 11 (Sunday, Nov. 19) — at Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m. : W

Week 12 (Sunday, Nov. 26) — vs. Baltimore Ravens, 8:20 p.m.: L

Week 13 (Sunday, Dec. 3) — at New England Patriots, 1 p..: L

Week 14 (Sunday, Dec. 10) — vs. Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m.: W

Week 15 (Thursday, Dec. 14) — at Las Vegas Raiders, 8:15 p.m.: W

Week 16 (Saturday, Dec. 23) — vs. Buffalo Bills, 8 p.m.: W

Week 17 (Sunday, Dec. 31) — at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m.: L

Week 18 (TBD) — vs. Kansas City Chiefs, TBD: L

Final record: 12-5

I’m probably a win too high on the Chargers because they are the Chargers and will undoubtedly lose a game they should not, but there are not many candidates on the schedule outside of a visit to Tennessee, and I can’t give them a loss in that game. The Chargers tend to play their best games of the season in Kansas City so I’ve given them an upset win in Arrowhead to reflect that. Anyway, the Chargers have the talent to take the next step this season. The addition of Kellen Moore to call plays for a Justin Herbert-led offense should produce a more consistent unit. Lastly, the Chargers fired their head trainer after years of too many players on the weekly injury report. I do believe a change like this helps them make that jump in 2023

Geoff Schwartz played eight seasons in the NFL for five different teams. He started at right tackle for the University of Oregon for three seasons and was a second-team All-Pac-12 selection his senior year. He is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. Follow him on Twitter at @GeoffSchwartz .

