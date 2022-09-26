National Football League Chargers LT Rashawn Slater expected to miss remainder of season 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Los Angeles Chargers suffered a key injury to a member of their offensive line on Sunday.

Left tackle Rashawn Slater suffered a ruptured biceps tendon during the Chargers' 38-10 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, the NFL Network reported.

Slater suffered the injury in the third quarter.

Los Angeles selected Slater with the No. 13 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Northwestern. Slater has been the Chargers' primary left tackle since 2021, starting and appearing in 19 of a possible 20 games. He was selected to the Pro Bowl as a rookie.

With Slater out, Storm Norton and Trey Pipkins III are the Chargers' active offensive tackles.

The Chargers also lost wide receiver Jalen Guyton to a serious injury during Sunday's game. The four-year pro suffered a torn ACL and will miss the remainder of the 2022 season, per the NFL Network.

Slater and Guyton add to a list of several banged up Chargers starters, as Justin Herbert (ribs), Keenan Allen (hamstring), Joey Bosa (groin), J.C. Jackson (ankle), Corey Linsley (knee), Jalen Guyton (knee) and Donald Parham Jr. (hamstring) are all out or dealing with injury.

Los Angeles (1-2) hits the road to take on the Houston Texans (0-2-1) on Sunday.

