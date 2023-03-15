Center Garrett Bradbury is expected to re-sign with Vikings
Center Garrett Bradbury is expected to re-sign with the Minnesota Vikings for three years at $15.75 million, according to several NFL reporters.
Bradbury has played with the Vikings since 2019, when Minnesota drafted him No. 18 overall out of NC State. In 12 games in 2022, he played 809 snaps, had only four penalties and allowed two sacks.
Bargains are hard to find in free agency, but getting Pro Football Focus’ No. 11 center back for just three years and $15.75 million feels like a good value. Bradbury has missed nine games in the past two years, so staying healthy is a key moving forward.
He comes in at No. 46 in the FOX Sports NFL top 50 free-agent ranker.
Analysis from FOX Sports' free-agent rankings:
The Vikings had to experience life without Bradbury for a couple of games last season — and it wasn't pretty. They should figure out a way to hold onto him, but if they don't, an underrated center like Bradbury won't last long on the open market.
Top stories from FOX Sports:
- NFL free agency grades: Every major signing so far for each team
- 2023 NFL free-agency tracker: Signings, best players available
- 2023 NFL Draft prospect rankings: 64 best available players
- Lamar Jackson's landing spots: Which teams could sign the QB?
- NCAA Men's Bracket: Top matchups, potential upsets, predictions, more
- Inside the NBA's fiercest debate: How do you really define MVP?
- Texas spring storylines: Can Arch Manning win Longhorns’ QB battle?
- Shohei Ohtani sweepstakes: Ranking every MLB team's chances to sign him
- Pau Gasol thinking of Kobe Bryant ahead of Lakers honor: ‘He elevated me.’
- Early bettors backing Justin Fields to win NFL MVP award in 2023-24
- 2023 NFL free-agency tracker: Signings, live updates, best players availableJimmy Garoppolo reportedly agrees to deal with RaidersCan Jimmy Garoppolo unlock big-play potential of Raiders offense?
- NFC South free-agency roundup: Falcons make big splash, Bucs keep key defender'Ain't f---ing done yet': Jason Kelce announces return to EaglesTremaine Edmunds, Bears reportedly agree to four-year deal
- Eagles defense hit hard by free-agency departures. How will they reload?2023 NFL Draft offensive tackle rankings: Paris Johnson leads top 10 prospects49ers sign Sam Darnold, providing QB depth behind Trey Lance, Brock Purdy
- 2023 NFL free-agency tracker: Signings, live updates, best players availableJimmy Garoppolo reportedly agrees to deal with RaidersCan Jimmy Garoppolo unlock big-play potential of Raiders offense?
- NFC South free-agency roundup: Falcons make big splash, Bucs keep key defender'Ain't f---ing done yet': Jason Kelce announces return to EaglesTremaine Edmunds, Bears reportedly agree to four-year deal
- Eagles defense hit hard by free-agency departures. How will they reload?2023 NFL Draft offensive tackle rankings: Paris Johnson leads top 10 prospects49ers sign Sam Darnold, providing QB depth behind Trey Lance, Brock Purdy