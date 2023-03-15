National Football League
Center Garrett Bradbury is expected to re-sign with Vikings

Published Mar. 15, 2023 8:52 a.m. EDT

Center Garrett Bradbury is expected to re-sign with the Minnesota Vikings for three years at $15.75 million, according to several NFL reporters.

Bradbury has played with the Vikings since 2019, when Minnesota drafted him No. 18 overall out of NC State. In 12 games in 2022, he played 809 snaps, had only four penalties and allowed two sacks. 

Bargains are hard to find in free agency, but getting Pro Football Focus’ No. 11 center back for just three years and $15.75 million feels like a good value. Bradbury has missed nine games in the past two years, so staying healthy is a key moving forward.

He comes in at No. 46 in the FOX Sports NFL top 50 free-agent ranker. 

Analysis from FOX Sports' free-agent rankings:

quote

The Vikings had to experience life without Bradbury for a couple of games last season — and it wasn't pretty. They should figure out a way to hold onto him, but if they don't, an underrated center like Bradbury won't last long on the open market.



