National Football League Cardinals vs. Commanders 2024 Prediction, Odds, Expert Pick Published Sep. 28, 2024 5:11 p.m. ET

The Arizona Cardinals (1-2) are favored by 3.5 points versus the Washington Commanders (2-1) on September 29, 2024, starting at 4:05 p.m. ET, airing on FOX. The expected point total for the matchup is set at 49.

NFL Week 4 Best Bets: Cardinals vs Commanders & Raiders' 1st Half | Bear Bets Join gambling expert Chris "The Bear" Fallica alongside former NFL Offensive Lineman Geoff Schwartz for the Best Bets of NFL Week 4 presented by DraftKings Sportsbook. The guys reveal why they chose the Arizona Cardinals vs Washington Commanders & the Las Vegas Raiders' 1st Half moneyline.

Cardinals vs. Commanders Odds & Betting Lines

Cardinals vs Commanders Betting Information updated as of September 27, 2024, 7:33 p.m. ET. Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Cardinals -3.5 100 -120 49 -108 -112

Cardinals vs. Commanders Prediction & Pick

Pick ATS: Cardinals (-3.5)

Pick OU: Over (49)

Prediction: Cardinals 30 - Commanders 22

How to Watch Arizona vs. Washington

Game Date: Sunday, September 29, 2024

Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Venue: State Farm Stadium

Location: Glendale, Arizona

TV: Watch on FOX

Live Boxscore: FOX Sports

Pick by FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre:

One small theme with this week’s picks: backing a team off a loss against a team off a win. Arizona looked fantastic in a loss to Buffalo and it dropped 41 on the Rams. Then the Lions, who were off a surprising home loss to the Bucs, shut down Arizona’s offense. We know Washington won’t be able to do that, as its defense couldn’t slow down Baker Mayfield, Daniel Jones or Joe Burrow.

In a staggering stat, the Commanders have forced just two punts this season.

The question is whether Arizona can get enough stops to get margin and pull away for the cover. Sure, the Cardinals held the Lions scoreless in the second half last Sunday, but Jayden Daniels is more of a scrambling QB than Jared Goff, and we saw how Arizona struggled to contain Allen in the opener (6 rushes, 44 yards).

Arizona’s best offense — which may be missing Trey McBride due to a concussion — is probably a heavy dose James Conner , and I anticipate a big game from Marvin Harrison , who might be lined up opposite rookie Mike Sainristil , who is off to a tough start, grading out as the 86th cornerback out of 97. He’s given up 11 catches on 13 targets.

PICK: Cardinals (-3) to win by more than 3 points

Cardinals vs. Commanders Recent Matchups

In their last five head-to-head bouts, Washington has beaten Arizona three times.

Over their last five head-to-head matchups, Washington has scored 107 points, while Arizona has posted 98.

Arizona Betting Info

Arizona has covered the spread two times in 2024.

Arizona games this year have gone over the total in two out of three opportunities (66.7%).

The Cardinals have not yet been the moneyline favorite this season.

The Cardinals have a 63.6% chance to win this matchup, based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Cardinals Stats

Stat Average (Total) Rank Pass yards 201.3 (604) 18 Rush yards 144 (432) 9 Points scored 27.3 (82) 5 Pass yards against 200 (600) 15 Rush yards against 123.3 (370) 20 Points allowed 21.3 (64) 19

Arizona's Key Players

Offense

Kyler Murray has 635 passing yards, five touchdowns (sixth in the NFL) and one interception this year. He has completed 68.6% of his attempts, averaging 211.7 yards per game and 7.4 per attempt.

He has tacked on 161 rushing yards (53.7 per game) without a touchdown on the ground.

Marvin Harrison Jr .'s 198 receiving yards this season have come from 22 targets and 10 receptions. He's averaging 66 receiving yards and 3.3 catches per game, with three receiving touchdowns (first in the NFL).

James Conner's output on the ground this season includes 189 yards and two TDs. He is averaging 63 yards per game and 4.1 per attempt (28th in the NFL).

Conner has five receptions, 43 yards and zero TDs through the air.

Michael Wilson averages 3.7 receptions and 33.3 yards per game, and has 100 total receiving yards and 11 catches. He's gotten 13 total targets, and has caught one touchdown pass.

Defense

On defense for the Cardinals, Dennis Gardeck has racked up 10 tackles, five TFL, three sacks, and one interception in 2024.

Budda Baker has 25 tackles and three TFL this season.

Mack Wilson has recorded 21 tackles, two TFL, and one sack this year.

Kyzir White has 29 tackles and one TFL.

Washington Betting Info

Washington has registered a win-loss record of 2-1-0 against the spread this year.

This season, the Commanders have one ATS win in two games as an underdog of 3.5 points or more.

Games involving Washington have hit the over twice this season.

The Commanders have split the two games they've played as underdogs this season.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Commanders have a 40.8% chance to win.

Commanders Stats

Stat Average (Total) Rank Pass yards 206.3 (619) 16 Rush yards 153.7 (461) 5 Points scored 26.3 (79) 6 Pass yards against 255.7 (767) 31 Rush yards against 121.7 (365) 18 Points allowed 29.3 (88) 30

Washington's Key Players

Offense

Jayden Daniels has thrown for 664 yards this year, with two touchdowns and zero interceptions. He is completing 80.3% of his attempts while averaging 221.3 yards per game and 8.7 per attempt.

On the ground, Daniels has added three rushing touchdowns and 171 rushing yards (second on the Commanders).

Brian Robinson Jr . has 206 rushing yards (leading the Commanders) and two rushing touchdowns, while averaging 68.7 yards per game and 4.6 per attempt (19th in the NFL).

Robinson has added five receptions (1.7 per game) for 56 yards (18.7 per game), without a receiving touchdown. He's been targeted eight times in the passing attack.

This season in three games, Austin Ekeler has racked up 83 rushing yards (third on the Commanders) and scored one rushing touchdown. He averages 27.7 yards per game and 6.4 per carry.

Ekeler has helped in the passing attack, picking up 121 receiving yards (40.3 per game) on nine catches (three per game), while being targeted nine times. He is seeking his first receiving touchdown.

Terry McLaurin has 139 receiving yards and one touchdown from 12 receptions after receiving 18 targets.

Defense

Bobby Wagner has 27 tackles, four TFL, and one pass defended in 2024.

Benjamin St-Juste has 17 tackles.

Frankie Luvu has 23 tackles.

Jartavius Martin has 18 tackles.

FOX Sports created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

