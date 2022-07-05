National Football League
Can Tua Tagovailoa get the Miami Dolphins back to the playoffs? Can Tua Tagovailoa get the Miami Dolphins back to the playoffs?
National Football League

Can Tua Tagovailoa get the Miami Dolphins back to the playoffs?

3 hours ago

It's been a while since the Miami Dolphins have maintained long-term success.

You'd have to revert to the days of Don Shula and Dan Marino to find the last time the team was considered a contender, and in the last 30 years, the Fins have remained virtually irrelevant on the national stage.

But Tua Tagovailoa is out to change all of that, and this season, the third-year QB is confident he has the surrounding pieces to turn Miami back into a playoff threat.

"It means a lot playing for the Miami Dolphins," Tagovailoa said, per the Miami Herald. "At one point, the city of Miami revolved around the Dolphins, because the Dolphins were really the only professional sports team that was out here. And then the Heat came in, the Panthers came in. But really that’s what we’re trying to do. We’re trying to re-establish the culture back here in Miami."

According to Emmanuel Acho, that's certainly possible for the dual-threat lefty. But Acho disagreed with Tagovailoa's opinion that Miami's culture needed to be re-established, arguing that former coach Brian Flores has already set the table for the current team.

Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins look to establish winning culture

Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins look to establish winning culture
Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa is headed into a pressure-packed third NFL season.

"Tua can [win games], but I'm a little confused why he would say that," Acho said Monday on "Speak For Yourself."

"What Tua really means when he says this is ‘can I get Miami back to the playoffs?’ You can tell a culture is changing by wins and losses. Culture is translated by how you win. The culture of an organization is doing best when you can see the profit margins continue to grow," Acho added. "That's why the Dolphins started winning games. Can he get them over the hump? I think so. I think this is the year the Miami Dolphins make the playoffs. Why? Now you have a brilliant head coach Mike McDaniel, we saw what he did for Deebo Samuel when he was at receiver the one year that McDaniel was the offensive coordinator. Now you have Tyreek HIll, who's good for at least two wins."

Marcellus Wiley, though, had a different interpretation of Tagovailoa's comments, and a different definition of culture.

"What Tua's really trying to say is ‘we just want to win, and once we do, everyone's going to pay attention, and everywhere we go, we're going to get love,'" he said.

"I think he tried to talk grander than that, and he may have stepped in it. What is the culture in Miami right now? I think they have great roster construction, and I think now they're going to have winning results based on that construction, but culture is not defined by success to me. It's defined by what's rewarded in everybody's individual day-to-day."

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share
Eagles looking better than the Cowboys in NFC East
National Football League

Eagles looking better than the Cowboys in NFC East

1 hour ago
Favre says Davante Adams will suffer without Aaron Rodgers
National Football League

Favre says Davante Adams will suffer without Aaron Rodgers

22 hours ago
Sean McVay wishes he had 'better in-person communication' with Jared Goff
National Football League

Sean McVay wishes he had 'better in-person communication' with Jared Goff

1 day ago
Odell Beckham Jr. says he played 'half of the season' without ACL
National Football League

Odell Beckham Jr. says he played 'half of the season' without ACL

1 day ago
Who are the NFL's highest paid wide receivers? Here are the top 10
National Football League

Who are the NFL's highest paid wide receivers? Here are the top 10

2 days ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes