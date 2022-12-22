National Football League Can Russell Wilson, Broncos use the Titans as a model for success? 51 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Denver Broncos envisioned competing for a Super Bowl when they acquired star quarterback Russell Wilson and hired former Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett as their head coach.

Instead, they were eliminated from playoff contention in Week 14 and currently sit at 4-10 on the season. Wilson is having one of, if not the worst season of his 11-year NFL career. The 34-year-old QB has completed 60.4% of his passes for just 2,805 passing yards, 11 touchdowns, six interceptions and an 85.0 passer rating. He has also rushed for 215 yards and one score.

Denver traded two first- and second-round draft picks, tight end Noah Fant, defensive lineman Shelby Miller and quarterback Drew Lock to the Seattle Seahawks for Wilson, who later signed a five-year, $245 million extension.

That said, how do the Broncos get out of this rut?

On Wednesday's edition of "The Herd," Colin Cowherd argued that Denver should use the Tennessee Titans as a "roadmap" to rework its operation around Wilson.

"You hire a really smart coach, you have an excellent defense, and you bolster your O-line and your run game," Cowherd said. "Remember, last year, with [Patrick] Mahomes, with Josh Allen, with Herbert, with [Joe] Burrow? It was the Titans that were the No. 1 seed in the AFC — the better conference. So there is a way. You got to get the coach right, and you got to hire somebody with experience. No. 2, sell off some of your defensive pieces, get the offensive line right and draft another running back and cross your fingers.

"And go look at the Tennessee Titans. You probably won't win a Super Bowl, but you can be viable, sell out your stadium, get on TV, be interesting, make the playoffs and give your fans hope."

Denver has sported one of the worst offenses in the sport this season, averaging just 208.4 passing yards (22nd in the NFL), 107.8 rushing yards (23rd) and 15.6 points (last) per game. Meanwhile, running back Javonte Williams tore his ACL in Week 4, and Denver waived veteran Melvin Gordon in November.

As for Tennessee, its offense has leaned heavily on star running back Derrick Henry, who ranks first in the NFL in carries with 296 and second in rushing yards with 1,303. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill, who suffered a right ankle injury in the Titans' Week 15 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, dabbles in the run game as well.

Former NFL linebacker Mike Vrabel has been the Titans' head coach since 2018. They've made the playoffs in each of the last three seasons and are battling the Jacksonville Jaguars for first place in the AFC South this season.

Denver traded linebacker and former No. 5 overall draft pick Bradley Chubb and a fifth-rounder to the Miami Dolphins at the NFL trade deadline for a future first- and fourth-rounder and running back Chase Edmonds.

In the wake of trading Chubb, though, the Broncos have still featured one of the best defenses in the NFL. They're surrendering just 309.0 total yards (fifth in the NFL) and 18.1 points (third) per game.

Denver has a bevy of Pro Bowl-caliber players putting together encouraging seasons in defensive backs Justin Simmons and Patrick Surtain II, linebackers Josey Jewell and Alex Singleton and defensive end Dre'Mont Jones.

Since winning Super Bowl 50, Denver is 43-68 with Gary Kubiak, Vance Joseph, Vic Fangio and Hackett serving as head coach.

