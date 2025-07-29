National Football League Cam Ward Odds: Titans' Rookie Aims To Follow In Stroud, Daniels' Footsteps Published Jul. 29, 2025 1:10 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Titans got their guy.

Tennessee took Cam Ward with the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, and a new era begins at quarterback for the franchise.

How will Ward's rookie season shape up? Can he have the success that two rookie stars had in the previous two years?

Let's see the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of July 29.

Regular-season passing yards O/U

Over 3200.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Under 3200.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Regular-season passing yards

2,750+: -500 (bet $10 to win $12 total)

3,000+: -150 (bet $10 to win $16.67 total)

3,250+: +110 (bet $10 to win $21 total)

3,500+: +175 (bet $10 to win $27.50 total)

3,750+: +350 (bet $10 to win $45 total)

4,000+: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

4,250+: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

4,500+: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Regular-season passing touchdowns O/U

Over 19.5: +110 (bet $10 to win $21 total)

Under 19.5: -135 (bet $10 to win $17.41 total)

Regular-season passing touchdowns

20+: +110 (bet $10 to win $21 total)

25+: +275 (bet $10 to win $37.50 total)

30+: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

35+: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

40+: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

45+: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Quarterbacks went first and second in the 2023 and 2024 NFL Drafts: Bryce Young (first pick) and C.J. Stroud in 2023, and Caleb Williams (first pick) and Jayden Daniels in 2024.

However, it is in the footsteps of the second picks that Ward will try to follow.

Stroud and Daniels both won Offensive Rookie of the Year at the conclusion of their inaugural campaigns, while Young and Williams both struggled as rookies.

As a first-year player, Stroud went 9-6 in 15 starts for the Texans, guiding them to the divisional round of the playoffs. During the regular season, he completed 63.9% of his passes for 4,108 yards, 21 touchdowns and just five interceptions, and was named to the Pro Bowl.

If you can believe it, Daniels topped Stroud the very next year.

Daniels, as a rookie, went 12-5 in 17 starts, completing 69% of his passes for 3,568 yards, 25 touchdowns and nine picks. He then led the Commanders to two playoff wins and a berth in the NFC title game, where they lost to the eventual champion Eagles.

He was also named to the Pro Bowl.

Prior to landing Stroud and making the playoffs in 2023, the Texans hadn't made the postseason in three years. For the Commanders, the franchise also hadn't made the playoffs for three consecutive seasons before Daniels arrived and took them last year.

Tennessee has not made the playoffs … in three years.

Noticing a trend?

Ward will have his work cut out for him to begin the season, as three of the Titans' first four games are against playoff teams, including Denver, the Los Angeles Rams and the Texans.

