Calais Campbell reportedly signing with Dolphins for 17th NFL season

Updated Jun. 14, 2024 12:04 a.m. ET

Six-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman Calais Campbell has agreed to join the Miami Dolphins for his 17th NFL season, a person with knowledge of the signing told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team had not announced the signing.

Campbell will join his fifth NFL team and add experience and depth to a Dolphins group looking for a third-straight playoff berth.

The signing was first reported by NFL Network.

Miami lost standout defensive tackle Christian Wilkins in March when he signed with the Las Vegas Raiders. And pass rushers Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips are working their way back from season-ending injuries suffered in 2023.

Campbell, selected by Arizona in the second round of the 2008 draft, had 6.5 sacks and 17 quarterback hits in 17 games with Atlanta last season. He has 105.5 career sacks.

One of the best stints of his career came with the Jacksonville Jaguars, where he recorded 195 tackles, 31.5 sacks, six forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries in three seasons. He was a Pro Bowler each of those seasons and a first-team All Pro in 2017.

Campbell, who was also a star at the University of Miami, will reunite with defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver, who coached Campbell and Baltimore's defensive line in 2021 and 2022.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

